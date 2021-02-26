RAD gateways deployed in local security solution

31 March 2021 News

RAD, an industry pioneer in Industrial IoT (IIoT) and edge computing solutions which appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its South African distributor last year, has announced that an unnamed South African company has selected its SecFlow and PowerFlow platforms as the focal points of a turnkey smart security solution.

The smart security solution can be deployed in private residential estates, residential and commercial complexes, and gated communities managed by resident associations. Each smart pole is equipped with RAD’s SecFlow and/or PowerFlow IIoT gateways with edge computing and ruggedised switches that are used to enable secured connectivity and smarter, tech-based response from one central location.

SecFlow and PowerFlow bring together connectivity and security solutions, including intercom and visitor management platforms, access control, CCTV and IoT devices, as well as licence plate recognition systems and panic buttons, among others. RAD’s devices securely carry the data from these devices to the control room, to allow real-time response, monitoring and analytics. This deployment makes use of fibre networks that can serve a multitude of estates.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless





