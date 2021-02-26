Intelsat, XinaBox partner up for STEM advancement

31 March 2021 News

Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, is partnering with XinaBox (pronounced ‘X in a Box’) to deliver space-focused STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning tools to teenagers across the African continent.

Sixteen teenage applicants from all over the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Sudan, were recently selected for the Intelsat-funded XinaBox STEM learning programme. The students received free access to XinaBox’s dedicated space STEM kits and educational programmes that help students design and build satellites that could feasibly launch into space.

The 16 students are following a multi-week educational programme. Mission one involved experiments, data collection and learning about data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The experiments are all linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The programme is designed to spark a lifelong interest in STEM and pave the way for a more technologically advanced workforce.

“Building the pipeline of the next generation of satellite engineers begins with our partnership with XinaBox,” said Christell Meyers, Intelsat’s sales director in Africa. “Sparking that tech interest at such a young age can inspire future leaders who will soon lead the way with advancements we never dreamed possible.”

“When the Intelsat team suggested supporting African students on our flagship programme, we were excited and inspired. Our primary goal is to give access to space for all,” noted Judi Sandrock, one of the co-founders of XinaBox. “Intelsat’s values and ours are aligned, with the students and their futures at the core. Intelsat’s support will allow the XinaBox Space STEM programme to accelerate as we move into 2021.”

