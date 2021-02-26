Electrocomponents plc joins the ECIA

The Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) has welcomed Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for electronics, industrial and automation customers and suppliers, which has joined the association as a global member, along with its subsidiaries Allied Electronics & Automation (Allied), a distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products in North America, and RS Components (RS), a global distribution partner for industrial customers and suppliers involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities.
Electrocomponents will be represented on the ECIA by Chris Beeson, senior vice president of electronics at RS. Peter Malpas, EMEA regional president for RS; Sean Fredricks, APAC regional president for RS; and Ken Bradley, president of Allied in the Americas, will represent their respective regions.
“We recognise the importance of partnering with other industry leaders in electronics manufacturing and distribution to stay on the cutting edge of technology for the wide-ranging benefit of our customers,” said Beeson. “Membership in ECIA allows Electrocomponents, Allied and RS to have a seat at the table with other global distribution and manufacturing leaders to solve problems and advance our industry.”
“We are pleased to have Electrocomponents join ECIA as a global partner,” commented David Loftus, ECIA’s president and CEO. “Their worldwide footprint and strong customer relationship network bring an important perspective to the goals of our association. Allied and RS leadership in the electronics distribution industry will bring focus to the continued improvement of the business environment in electronic components around the globe. Having them as a member is great news for all ECIA members and the industry at large.”
Read more...Electronics news digest 31 March 2021
, News South Africa
South Africa’s photonics industry is set to benefit from the state-of-the-art Photonics Prototyping Facility (PPF) that was unveiled at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research ...
Read more...Component shortages and how to mitigate them 31 March 2021, RS Components (SA), Projects Concern Manufacturing, Production Logix, Altron Arrow
, News
To find out just how severe the problem is right now, and the impact it is having, we consulted two South African CEMs and two component distributors for their insights and advice.
Read more...RAD gateways deployed in local security solution 31 March 2021, Otto Wireless
, News
RAD, an industry pioneer in Industrial IoT (IIoT) and edge computing solutions which appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its South African distributor last year, has announced that an unnamed South African ...
Read more...Comtest to represent Netscout 26 February 2021, Comtest
, News
Comtest is pleased to announce that it now represents Netscout Systems, protecting digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance and security. Netscout’s market and technology ...
Read more...Synaptics signs distribution deal with EBV 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, News
EBV Elektronik has secured a supply chain agreement with Synaptics. Synaptics was founded with the primary objective of enhancing the way in which technology and the real world interrelate, to enable ...
Read more...Pathfindr device helps people maintain safe social distancing 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Safe Distancing Assistant from Pathfindr is a new addition to RS Components’ supplier portfolio specialising in asset intelligence using connectivity-enabled location tracking.
Designed for use ...