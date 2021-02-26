Categories

Electrocomponents plc joins the ECIA

31 March 2021 News

The Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) has welcomed Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for electronics, industrial and automation customers and suppliers, which has joined the association as a global member, along with its subsidiaries Allied Electronics & Automation (Allied), a distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products in North America, and RS Components (RS), a global distribution partner for industrial customers and suppliers involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities.

Electrocomponents will be represented on the ECIA by Chris Beeson, senior vice president of electronics at RS. Peter Malpas, EMEA regional president for RS; Sean Fredricks, APAC regional president for RS; and Ken Bradley, president of Allied in the Americas, will represent their respective regions.

“We recognise the importance of partnering with other industry leaders in electronics manufacturing and distribution to stay on the cutting edge of technology for the wide-ranging benefit of our customers,” said Beeson. “Membership in ECIA allows Electrocomponents, Allied and RS to have a seat at the table with other global distribution and manufacturing leaders to solve problems and advance our industry.”

“We are pleased to have Electrocomponents join ECIA as a global partner,” commented David Loftus, ECIA’s president and CEO. “Their worldwide footprint and strong customer relationship network bring an important perspective to the goals of our association. Allied and RS leadership in the electronics distribution industry will bring focus to the continued improvement of the business environment in electronic components around the globe. Having them as a member is great news for all ECIA members and the industry at large.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


