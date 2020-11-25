User-configurable embedded I/O modules

APZU modules from Acromag provide a programmable Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ multiprocessor system-on-chip (MPSoC). This MPSoC combines a feature-rich, ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device. Two dual-core ARM Cortex CPUs (A53 application processor and R5 realtime processor) deliver high-performance computation capability.
Additional resources include on-chip memory, external memory interfaces, and a rich set of peripheral connectivity interfaces. The integrated ASIC-class programmable logic is ideal for compute-intensive tasks and offloading critical applications.
The real value of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC architecture lies in the tight integration of its programmable logic with the processing system. Its high-throughput interface eliminates bottlenecks that plague two-chip ASSP-FPGA solutions and allows designers to easily extend the processing system capabilities. Now developers can build custom designs by adding peripherals in the programmable logic and increase overall system performance by partitioning hardware and software functions with custom accelerators.
Designed for COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) applications, these FPGA-based digital I/O modules deliver user-customisable I/O in a high-density and very rugged form factor. Typical applications involve adaptive filtering, sensor fusion, motor control, and image processing.
Acromag’s Engineering Design Kit (EDK) provides an FPGA generated firmware example design that provides host access to the hardware digital I/O on the APZU module. The example is implemented using the Xilinx Vivado development environment and offers a starting point from which customers can develop their customised applications.
Fourth generation PC/104 SBC extends product lifecycles 31 March 2021, Electronic Products Design
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Diamond Systems has introduced Athena IV, a wide-temperature, COM-based SBC (single board computer) with integrated data acquisition and PC/104 I/O expansion. This combination of features makes the compact ...
Read more...CompactPCI Serial board for Single Pair Ethernet 26 February 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Computer/Embedded Technology
SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) is a new emerging networking standard for many automotive and industrial applications. With this in mind, EKF has developed the SY7-CYCLONE , a CompactPCI Serial FPGA board ...
Read more...Quartz RFSoC subsystems ideal for custom integrations 26 February 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Pentek has introduced new additions to the Quartz RFSoC architecture family: the Model 6350S and Model 6353S (Gen 3 RFSoC), eight-channel A/D and D/A converter subsystems in a rugged, small form factor ...
Read more...Personality profile: Bossie Coetzer 26 February 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Editor's Choice, News
“Understanding product knowledge is power. I started reading any magazine that was available with articles discussing embedded products, including microprocessor technologies and bus architectures.”
Read more...Pentek Quartz RFSoC board in rugged enclosure 25 November 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Pentek introduced an addition to the Quartz RFSoC architecture family, the Model 6350, an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter system in a rugged, small form factor enclosure. Based on the Xilinx Zynq ...
Read more...Locally made single-board computer 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Computer/Embedded Technology
The Cherry Blossom is a small form factor single-board computer (SBC), proudly South African designed and manufactured, starting at a moderate speed of 600 MHz and extending up to 1 GHz.
Designed ...
Read more...High-speed synchroniser and distribution board 28 October 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Pentek introduced a new board to the Quartz RFSoC architecture family, the Model 5903, a 3U VPX high-speed synchroniser and distribution board, optimised for Pentek products using the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ...