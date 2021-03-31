Development kit supporting Espressif’s Alexa Connect Kit

31 March 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Espressif Systems announced the launch of its new development kit, the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit, which uses the Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) module announced by Espressif in July 2020. Both this module and the new dev kit provide seamless, out-of-the-box connectivity to ACK cloud services, as well as easy implementation of such features as Alexa voice control, frustration-free setup and Amazon Dash Replenishment for connected devices. Furthermore, the pin layout of the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit is compatible with that of the Arduino Zero development board, and therefore it can be plugged directly into the Arduino Zero board, or easily connected to other host boards and peripherals.

As mentioned above, this development kit is based on Espressif’s ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO(ACK) module, which is built around the ESP32-PICO-V3 system-in-package (SiP). The ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO(ACK) is a small-footprint (16 x 23 x 2,3 mm), powerful and general-purpose module that offers 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy coexistence. It has a PCB antenna and a 4 MB SPI Flash memory, while at the core of the module is the ESP32-V3 SoC, which has an Xtensa dual-core, 32-bit LX6 microprocessor designed with TSMC’s 40 nm low-power technology. On top of this, the ESP32-V3 SoC features a crystal oscillator, filter capacitors and an RF matching network.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





