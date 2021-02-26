Bidirectional logic-level voltage translators

The 74LVC2T45 and 74LVCH2T45 from Diodes Incorporated provide logic-level voltage translation between devices that operate from different supply rails. The devices have dual power supplies and support translation between 1,2 V and 5,5 V.
The direction pin (DIR) and Port A consist of pins 1A and 2A and have logic levels in relation to VCC(A). Port B consists of pins 1B and 2B and has logic levels related to VCC(B). When a high logic level is applied to the direction pin, the port A pins become inputs and the port B pins become outputs. Conversely, the roles of the ports are reversed when the direction pin is asserted low.
If either of the power supplies is at 0 V, all ports go into a high-impedance state and allow for power-down signal isolation. The 74LVCH2T45 is a variant that includes a bus-hold feature at each input, maintaining the previous logic level and ensuring a valid logic level is always present. This eliminates the need for additional resistors for unused or disconnected inputs.
Component shortages and how to mitigate them 31 March 2021, RS Components (SA), Projects Concern Manufacturing, Production Logix, Altron Arrow
To find out just how severe the problem is right now, and the impact it is having, we consulted two South African CEMs and two component distributors for their insights and advice.
Multi-constellation GNSS module 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
Telit's high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou ...
Evaluate 3D magnetic sensors in under ten minutes 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
You probably think that it's not possible to evaluate a 3D magnetic sensor in less than ten minutes? Think again! Anything is possible with Infineon's 2GO kits. Its 3D magnetic sensor 2GO kit is a budget-priced ...
How best to calculate DAC signal chain error budget 26 February 2021
Electrical signal chains can be found in various forms. They can consist of different electrical components, including sensors, actuators, amplifiers, analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog ...
Inline industrial temperature sensor 26 February 2021, TRX Electronics
Amphenol Advanced Sensors offers an inline flow-through temperature sensor that monitors the temperature of a fluid that passes through it. A system control module receives this temperature reading ...
PoE to USB-C power and data adaptor 26 February 2021, Altron Arrow
There are many consumer, enterprise and industrial devices today that have a USB Type-C port as the only input power option. While USB-C technology can offer high power and high data rate, it limits the ...
Closed-loop MEMS accelerometer 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
TDK announced the release of Tronics AXO315, a miniature, 1-axis closed-loop MEMS accelerometer with a 24-bit digital SPI interface and SMD package that reaches quartz sensor performance, outperforms ...
STM32 wireless MCU module 26 February 2021, Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics is offering a solution to accelerate the market introduction of new Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 based IoT devices with a miniature, ready-to-use STM32 wireless microcontroller (MCU) module.
LTE Cat.1 module for single-antenna reception 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
Telit's LE910S1-EA, a new LTE Cat. 1 module with single antenna, is designed for IoT applications in the EMEA and APAC regions that need a combination of performance, affordability, voice support, 2G ...