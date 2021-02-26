Bidirectional logic-level voltage translators

31 March 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The 74LVC2T45 and 74LVCH2T45 from Diodes Incorporated provide logic-level voltage translation between devices that operate from different supply rails. The devices have dual power supplies and support translation between 1,2 V and 5,5 V.

The direction pin (DIR) and Port A consist of pins 1A and 2A and have logic levels in relation to VCC(A). Port B consists of pins 1B and 2B and has logic levels related to VCC(B). When a high logic level is applied to the direction pin, the port A pins become inputs and the port B pins become outputs. Conversely, the roles of the ports are reversed when the direction pin is asserted low.

If either of the power supplies is at 0 V, all ports go into a high-impedance state and allow for power-down signal isolation. The 74LVCH2T45 is a variant that includes a bus-hold feature at each input, maintaining the previous logic level and ensuring a valid logic level is always present. This eliminates the need for additional resistors for unused or disconnected inputs.

For more information contact Andrew Athanasiou, Altron Arrow, +27 21 555 1884, aathanasiou@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





