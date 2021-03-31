Multi-constellation GNSS module

Telit’s high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou in the B1 and B2 bands, and IRNSS in the L5 band to provide improved performance for position reporting and navigation solutions. Using both the L1 and L5 bands, the module boasts significantly higher location accuracy than single-frequency devices – even in high-multipath environments such as urban canyons.

The SE868SY-D can navigate to -161 dBm and track to -165 dBm, providing improved performance in harsh environments. The receiver is encased in an 11 x 11 mm QFN package, and includes a powerful baseband processor, embedded Flash memory and integrated LNA.

This variant offers a smooth migration path from SE868V3 and JF2 for existing customer applications looking to update their products with higher precision and navigation speeds. It can track up to five constellations simultaneously (GPS, QZSS, Galileo, IRNSS, and GLONASS or BeiDou), providing high-value benefits from multi-constellation and multi-frequency navigation to the host device.

