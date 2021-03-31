Multi-constellation GNSS module

Telit’s high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou in the B1 and B2 bands, and IRNSS in the L5 band to provide improved performance for position reporting and navigation solutions. Using both the L1 and L5 bands, the module boasts significantly higher location accuracy than single-frequency devices – even in high-multipath environments such as urban canyons.
The SE868SY-D can navigate to -161 dBm and track to -165 dBm, providing improved performance in harsh environments. The receiver is encased in an 11 x 11 mm QFN package, and includes a powerful baseband processor, embedded Flash memory and integrated LNA.
This variant offers a smooth migration path from SE868V3 and JF2 for existing customer applications looking to update their products with higher precision and navigation speeds. It can track up to five constellations simultaneously (GPS, QZSS, Galileo, IRNSS, and GLONASS or BeiDou), providing high-value benefits from multi-constellation and multi-frequency navigation to the host device.
For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow,
Component shortages and how to mitigate them 31 March 2021, RS Components (SA), Projects Concern Manufacturing, Production Logix, Altron Arrow
, News
To find out just how severe the problem is right now, and the impact it is having, we consulted two South African CEMs and two component distributors for their insights and advice.
Read more...Development kit supporting Espressif’s Alexa Connect Kit 31 March 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems announced the launch of its new development kit, the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit, which uses the Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) module announced by Espressif in July 2020. Both this module and ...
Read more...Bidirectional logic-level voltage translators 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The 74LVC2T45 and 74LVCH2T45 from Diodes Incorporated provide logic-level voltage translation between devices that operate from different supply rails. The devices have dual power supplies and support ...
Read more...S-band low-noise amplifier 31 March 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAAL-011138 from MACOM Technology Solutions is a high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC LNA (low-noise amplifier) designed to operate from 2,5 GHz to 3,5 GHz, and is assembled in a lead-free, 2 mm ...
Read more...Evaluate 3D magnetic sensors in under ten minutes 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
You probably think that it’s not possible to evaluate a 3D magnetic sensor in less than ten minutes? Think again! Anything is possible with Infineon’s 2GO kits. Its 3D magnetic sensor 2GO kit is a budget-priced ...
Read more...Reflective SP4T RF switch 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM6032 is a reflective single-pole four-throw (SP4T) switch covering the DC to 26,5 GHz frequency range suited for a wide range of wireless applications. The AM6032 provides low insertion loss, flat ...
Read more...New range of double ridge waveguide components 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication and test and instrumentation.
The new components ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 wireless module 26 February 2021, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom’s SIM7600 series is an LTE Cat. 1 module which supports wireless communication modes LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD, HSPA+, GSM/GPRS/EDGE, and others. It supports a maximum 10 Mbps downlink rate and 5 Mbps uplink ...
Read more...Microwave amplitude control module 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ACM2052 from Kratos General Microwave is an amplitude control module (ACM) that operates from 0,5 to 2 GHz. It provides precise control of signal amplitude and pulse modulation over a high dynamic ...
Read more...Triple-band helical antenna for GNSS 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC975 from Tallysman is a triple-band helical antenna that is designed for precision GNSS applications and L-band correction services. It features an industry leading low-current, low-noise amplifier ...