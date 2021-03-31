Quad-output power management IC

The MAX77655 single-inductor multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) from Maxim Integrated Products provides the highest-density power solution for extremely compact next-generation devices. This PMIC delivers a 70% reduction in solution size compared to the nearest competition, according to Maxim, with 700 mA across four buck-boost channels and only one inductor required for a total solution size of
17 mm2.
Designers of ultra-small portable devices such as wearables, IoT sensor nodes and health monitors are looking to increase computing capability, memory and sensor resources in their feature-rich devices – all in an ever more compact form factor. The MAX77655 addresses this space-constraint issue by sharing one inductor among all four supplies in a single 3,95 mm2 IC. In addition, ultra-high efficiency helps to extend battery life by providing 90% regulator efficiency during moderate to heavy load conditions, while consuming only 6,9 µA of quiescent current during light load conditions.
Ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode 31 March 2021, Hi-Q Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec’s new BYG20 Series is an ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode in an SMA package, with repetitive reverse voltage of 200 V to 600 V and average forward current rating of 1,5 A. Having non-repetitive ...
Read more...Industrial AC to DC power supplies 26 February 2021, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun-Power offers a wide range of industrial AC to DC power supplies including the LM series of switched mode supplies that offer a wide input range of 85-305 V a.c. and 100 to 430 V d.c. The LM series ...
Read more...BLDC motor control demonstrator and evaluation board 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) ...
Read more...ebm-papst’s automation solutions on display 26 February 2021, Ebmpapst South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Automation solutions in the context of Industry 4.0 were presented late last year at the regional trade fair ‘all about automation’ in Essen and Chemnitz, Germany. ebm-papst presented its latest products ...
Read more...PoE to USB-C power and data adaptor 26 February 2021, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
There are many consumer, enterprise and industrial devices today that have a USB Type-C port as the only input power option. While USB-C technology can offer high power and high data rate, it limits the ...
Read more...Enclosed AC-DC power supplies 26 February 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has introduced the LCS series of regulated output, convection cooled AC-DC power supplies that are well suited to budget-conscious applications. The four new series (LCS35, LCS50, LCS75 and LCS100) ...
Read more...Locally developed power supplies 31 March 2021
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Critical equipment can now be operated with locally developed power supplies that have been specially designed to function on the local power grid and have built-in features to make it more robust than ...
Read more...300 W digital DC/DC power module 31 March 2021, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPC1100A-54-0000 from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) is a high-efficiency, non-isolated LLC-DCX power card module with a fixed 10:1 transformer turns ratio. The device operates from a 40 V to 60 V d.c. ...
Read more...1200 V SiC MOSFETs 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope.
The new N-channel ...
Read more...High-voltage 10 kW power supplies 25 November 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The new XP Glassman BQ series of 10 kW, high-voltage power supplies targets OEM, industrial and laboratory organisations requiring controllable DC power from 0-15 kV through to 0-100 kV. The fast response ...