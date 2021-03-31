Quad-output power management IC

31 March 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MAX77655 single-inductor multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) from Maxim Integrated Products provides the highest-density power solution for extremely compact next-generation devices. This PMIC delivers a 70% reduction in solution size compared to the nearest competition, according to Maxim, with 700 mA across four buck-boost channels and only one inductor required for a total solution size of

17 mm2.

Designers of ultra-small portable devices such as wearables, IoT sensor nodes and health monitors are looking to increase computing capability, memory and sensor resources in their feature-rich devices – all in an ever more compact form factor. The MAX77655 addresses this space-constraint issue by sharing one inductor among all four supplies in a single 3,95 mm2 IC. In addition, ultra-high efficiency helps to extend battery life by providing 90% regulator efficiency during moderate to heavy load conditions, while consuming only 6,9 µA of quiescent current during light load conditions.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070, sales@cstelectronics.co.za, www.cstelectronics.co.za

