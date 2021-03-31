S-band low-noise amplifier

The MAAL-011138 from MACOM Technology Solutions is a high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC LNA (low-noise amplifier) designed to operate from 2,5 GHz to 3,5 GHz, and is assembled in a lead-free, 2 mm 8-LD PDFN plastic package. This amplifier has low noise figure, high gain and excellent linearity. In the 50 environment and at +5 V, this device offers a low 1,0 dB noise figure with over 21 dB of typical gain and 28 dBm OIP3.
This LNA is matched to 50 Ω at both the input and output ports; no external RF matching is required. Only a single DC decoupling capacitor is required on the VDD port.
The MAAL-011138 is ideally suited for S-band transmit-receive modules requiring low noise figure, high gain and excellent output IP3.
