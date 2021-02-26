Evaluate 3D magnetic sensors in under ten minutes

31 March 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

You probably think that it’s not possible to evaluate a 3D magnetic sensor in less than ten minutes? Think again! Anything is possible with Infineon’s 2GO kits. Its 3D magnetic sensor 2GO kit is a budget-priced evaluation board equipped with a 3D magnetic sensor for three-dimensional measurement combined with an ARM Cortex-M0 CPU. And whether you are a beginner or an advanced engineer, you know that there is no magnetic sensing without a magnet...

This is why Infineon offers plenty of add-on components, including joysticks, rotation knobs, linear sliders and out-of-shaft adaptors. These add-ons are each equipped with a magnet and can be easily mounted onto the 2GO kit. Combined with the GUI available for free from Infineon’s website, this tool offers fast and easy prototyping.

Check it out, get your 2GO kit, download the GUI and share your experience on Infineon’s ‘facebook4engineers’ page.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





