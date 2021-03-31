Ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode

Diotec’s new BYG20 Series is an ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode in an SMA package, with repetitive reverse voltage of 200 V to 600 V and average forward current rating of 1,5 A. Having non-repetitive peak reverse avalanche capability of up to 20 mJ and a very low reverse recovery time of less than 75 ns, these devices are well suited for high-side floating gate driver circuits, serving as a bootstrap diode.

For half-bridge gate drivers, adding an external bootstrap diode in parallel with the internal one can significantly overcome the problem of excessive power losses in the driver IC. Standalone operation is of course possible as well. Further typical applications include output rectification in high-frequency power supplies and forward converters, as well as freewheeling diodes in inverters for consumer, automotive and telecommunication circuits.

For more information contact Callie Lombard, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, callie@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

Credit(s)

Hi-Q Electronics





