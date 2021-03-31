Diotec’s new BYG20 Series is an ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode in an SMA package, with repetitive reverse voltage of 200 V to 600 V and average forward current rating of 1,5 A. Having non-repetitive peak reverse avalanche capability of up to 20 mJ and a very low reverse recovery time of less than 75 ns, these devices are well suited for high-side floating gate driver circuits, serving as a bootstrap diode.
For half-bridge gate drivers, adding an external bootstrap diode in parallel with the internal one can significantly overcome the problem of excessive power losses in the driver IC. Standalone operation is of course possible as well. Further typical applications include output rectification in high-frequency power supplies and forward converters, as well as freewheeling diodes in inverters for consumer, automotive and telecommunication circuits.
MCUs for low-power industrial and IoT applications 31 March 2021, Hi-Q Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas Electronics has expanded its RA4 Series microcontrollers (MCUs) with 12 new RA4M2 Group parts. The new devices deliver an exceptional combination of very low power consumption, high performance ...
Read more...Quad-output power management IC 31 March 2021, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77655 single-inductor multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) from Maxim Integrated Products provides the highest-density power solution for extremely compact next-generation devices. ...
Read more...Industrial AC to DC power supplies 26 February 2021, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun-Power offers a wide range of industrial AC to DC power supplies including the LM series of switched mode supplies that offer a wide input range of 85-305 V a.c. and 100 to 430 V d.c. The LM series ...
Read more...BLDC motor control demonstrator and evaluation board 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) ...
Read more...ebm-papst’s automation solutions on display 26 February 2021, Ebmpapst South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Automation solutions in the context of Industry 4.0 were presented late last year at the regional trade fair ‘all about automation’ in Essen and Chemnitz, Germany. ebm-papst presented its latest products ...
Read more...PoE to USB-C power and data adaptor 26 February 2021, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
There are many consumer, enterprise and industrial devices today that have a USB Type-C port as the only input power option. While USB-C technology can offer high power and high data rate, it limits the ...
Read more...Enclosed AC-DC power supplies 26 February 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has introduced the LCS series of regulated output, convection cooled AC-DC power supplies that are well suited to budget-conscious applications. The four new series (LCS35, LCS50, LCS75 and LCS100) ...
Read more...Locally developed power supplies 31 March 2021
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Critical equipment can now be operated with locally developed power supplies that have been specially designed to function on the local power grid and have built-in features to make it more robust than ...
Read more...300 W digital DC/DC power module 31 March 2021, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MPC1100A-54-0000 from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) is a high-efficiency, non-isolated LLC-DCX power card module with a fixed 10:1 transformer turns ratio. The device operates from a 40 V to 60 V d.c. ...
Read more...1200 V SiC MOSFETs 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope.
The new N-channel ...