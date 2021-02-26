Compact bias tees with up to 35 GHz bandwidth

Designers can save design time and time-to-market by using a proven bias solution from the high-frequency specialist company, Marki Microwave. Its new line of surface mount bias tees, featuring up to 35 GHz bandwidth, are built using proprietary wire-wound coil technology and a precise assembly process, enabling ultra-broadband, resonance-free operation in a compact 3,8 x 5,6 mm package.
BTL models offer the lowest frequency extension, down to 500 kHz, with the option to extend further to 5 kHz by using an external coil. Optional bypass capacitors can be added near the DC input port to filter noise on the DC line. The BT models include the bypass capacitor on the DC line and operate down to 20 MHz. Both models support up to 35 GHz operation with low insertion loss and high return loss.
Common applications include amplifier biasing, laser diode biasing and DC level shifting. Marki also offer a wide selection of broadband connectorised bias tees to 65 GHz.
