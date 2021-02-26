Bayonet connectors for harsh environments

Waterproof, shockproof and UV resistant, the UTGX series from Souriau can withstand continuous underwater immersion, routine pressure washing, dirt and dust and other harsh conditions. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications with a lifespan of up to 27 years in application, the UL/IEC-certified UTGX series connectors are a safe and reliable solution.
Improve efficiency with lightweight, versatile and quick mating connectors
The UTGX series can be used in a wide range of configurations and electrical layouts, allowing you to save space on your equipment. While the bayonet locking mechanism ensures a quick and secure connection and disconnection, other updates to the lightweight design make the UTGX series connectors easier than ever for operators to handle quickly. Especially in high mating-cycle applications, UTGX will save time and money for your business.
The connectors of the UTGX series use Trim Trio contacts – a single design for machined, stamped and formed and high-speed contacts, making it quicker, easier and more cost-effective to upgrade. By using the same contacts, the switch from one connector series to another doesn’t require tool or panel cut-out modifications.
Miniaturised coax connectors and cable assemblies 31 March 2021, Actum Electronics
, Interconnection
Rosenberger’s new-generation WSMP connectors are approximately 45% smaller than standard SMP connectors and can be used for applications up to 100 GHz. Featuring a variety of coaxial connectors and cable ...
Read more...Phoenix Contact makes connecting a snap 26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
Phoenix Contact brings added convenience to conductor connections with the lever-actuated PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors of the consistent LPT and LPC series. They combine the reliability of push-in ...
Read more...Reliable and versatile D-Sub connectors 26 February 2021, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Originally invented by ITT Cannon in the 1950s, D-Subminiature (D-Sub) connectors remain one of the most widely used, ultra-reliable I/O interconnect solutions on the market. With high-performance power, ...
Read more...Hybrid device connectors with knurled nut 26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
M23 Hybrid series device connectors from Phoenix Contact are now also available with a knurled nut. This enables devices such as servo drives to be connected using either coupler or cable connectors. ...
Read more...Circular plastic connectors 31 March 2021, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Designers can explore new opportunities with TE Connectivity’s Circular Plastic Connectors (CPC).
These rugged, cost-effective and reliable connectors can be used in a wide range of applications that ...
Read more...Clips for fixing cables to ground 26 February 2021, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Interconnection
Under the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters ranging ...
Read more...Low-profile USB Type C vertical receptacle 26 February 2021, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
With a height of just 6,5 mm on a printed circuit board (PCB), the vertical-mount USB4120 is a low-profile USB
Type C receptacle and joins GCT’s range of charging-focused ionex connectors. The 16-pin ...
Read more...PCB-mounting end launch connectors 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Interconnection
Anoison announced the release of the latest addition to its broad selection of products, a range of high-performance end launch connectors for mounting on PCBs.
Anoison’s high-performance end ...
Read more...Interconnect solutions for high-speed backplanes 25 November 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s ...