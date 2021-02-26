Bayonet connectors for harsh environments

28 April 2021 Interconnection

Waterproof, shockproof and UV resistant, the UTGX series from Souriau can withstand continuous underwater immersion, routine pressure washing, dirt and dust and other harsh conditions. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications with a lifespan of up to 27 years in application, the UL/IEC-certified UTGX series connectors are a safe and reliable solution.

Improve efficiency with lightweight, versatile and quick mating connectors

The UTGX series can be used in a wide range of configurations and electrical layouts, allowing you to save space on your equipment. While the bayonet locking mechanism ensures a quick and secure connection and disconnection, other updates to the lightweight design make the UTGX series connectors easier than ever for operators to handle quickly. Especially in high mating-cycle applications, UTGX will save time and money for your business.

The connectors of the UTGX series use Trim Trio contacts – a single design for machined, stamped and formed and high-speed contacts, making it quicker, easier and more cost-effective to upgrade. By using the same contacts, the switch from one connector series to another doesn’t require tool or panel cut-out modifications.

Credit(s)

IPD Electronics





