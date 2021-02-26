Miniaturised coax connectors and cable assemblies

31 March 2021 Interconnection

Rosenberger’s new-generation WSMP connectors are approximately 45% smaller than standard SMP connectors and can be used for applications up to 100 GHz. Featuring a variety of coaxial connectors and cable assemblies, the product range is ideally suited to compact, high-density applications.

Featuring a push-on coupling mechanism and enabling a minimum board-to-board distance of 3,05 mm, they are optimised with high packing densities for customer-specific footprints and layout recommendations. Radial and axial misalignments can be compensated by using bullets.

The product range has been revised and contains cable connectors, PCB connectors, adaptors (bullets), multi-pin connectors and cable assemblies. WSMP connectors are certified according to DIN EN 1100 and are qualified for aerospace applications.

