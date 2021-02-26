Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Miniaturised coax connectors and cable assemblies

31 March 2021 Interconnection

Rosenberger’s new-generation WSMP connectors are approximately 45% smaller than standard SMP connectors and can be used for applications up to 100 GHz. Featuring a variety of coaxial connectors and cable assemblies, the product range is ideally suited to compact, high-density applications.

Featuring a push-on coupling mechanism and enabling a minimum board-to-board distance of 3,05 mm, they are optimised with high packing densities for customer-specific footprints and layout recommendations. Radial and axial misalignments can be compensated by using bullets.

The product range has been revised and contains cable connectors, PCB connectors, adaptors (bullets), multi-pin connectors and cable assemblies. WSMP connectors are certified according to DIN EN 1100 and are qualified for aerospace applications.

For more information contact Actum Group, +27 11 608 3001, sales@actum.co.za, www.actum.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: sales@actum.co.za
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Phoenix Contact makes connecting a snap
26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
Phoenix Contact brings added convenience to conductor connections with the lever-actuated PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors of the consistent LPT and LPC series. They combine the reliability of push-in ...

Read more...
Reliable and versatile D-Sub connectors
26 February 2021, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Originally invented by ITT Cannon in the 1950s, D-Subminiature (D-Sub) connectors remain one of the most widely used, ultra-reliable I/O interconnect solutions on the market. With high-performance power, ...

Read more...
Hybrid device connectors with knurled nut
26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
M23 Hybrid series device connectors from Phoenix Contact are now also available with a knurled nut. This enables devices such as servo drives to be connected using either coupler or cable connectors. ...

Read more...
Circular plastic connectors
31 March 2021, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Designers can explore new opportunities with TE Connectivity’s Circular Plastic Connectors (CPC). These rugged, cost-effective and reliable connectors can be used in a wide range of applications that ...

Read more...
Clips for fixing cables to ground
26 February 2021, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Interconnection
Under the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters ranging ...

Read more...
Low-profile USB Type C vertical receptacle
26 February 2021, Electrocomp , Interconnection
With a height of just 6,5 mm on a printed circuit board (PCB), the vertical-mount USB4120 is a low-profile USB Type C receptacle and joins GCT’s range of charging-focused ionex connectors. The 16-pin ...

Read more...
RF solutions now available in Samtec’s Picture Search
25 November 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
Having previously announced the Picture Search feature on its updated online design tool, Samtec has now added RF solutions to the mix.

Read more...
PCB-mounting end launch connectors
25 November 2020, Conical Technologies , Interconnection
Anoison announced the release of the latest addition to its broad selection of products, a range of high-performance end launch connectors for mounting on PCBs.          Anoison’s high-performance end ...

Read more...
Interconnect solutions for high-speed backplanes
25 November 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s ...

Read more...
Clips for fixing cables to ground
25 November 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Interconnection
Under the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters ranging ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved