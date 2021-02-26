Wireless module for integrating BLE sensors

31 March 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The compact FL BLE 1300 wireless module with integrated antenna from Phoenix Contact connects up to eight industrial Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensors to industrial controllers and IoT systems.

This allows access to sensor data from a machine control system, for example. The acquired operational data and information form the basis for innovative IoT applications intended to optimise production processes.

The IP65/IP67/IP68 degree of protection, extended temperature range and robust M12 connections enable reliable and durable operation, even in industrial environments that already include sensors. Easy mounting via two drill holes directly onto a housing panel also saves time and money, while maintenance- and wear-free transmission helps reduce downtimes.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





