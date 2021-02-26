Wireless module for integrating BLE sensors

The compact FL BLE 1300 wireless module with integrated antenna from Phoenix Contact connects up to eight industrial Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensors to industrial controllers and IoT systems.
This allows access to sensor data from a machine control system, for example. The acquired operational data and information form the basis for innovative IoT applications intended to optimise production processes.
The IP65/IP67/IP68 degree of protection, extended temperature range and robust M12 connections enable reliable and durable operation, even in industrial environments that already include sensors. Easy mounting via two drill holes directly onto a housing panel also saves time and money, while maintenance- and wear-free transmission helps reduce downtimes.
Dual-band GNSS RTK module 31 March 2021, Electrocomp
The RTK-1010 is a high-performance dual-band GNSS RTK module that is designed for applications requiring centimetre-level positioning accuracy. It adopts a 12 nm manufacturing process and integrates an
Development kit supporting Espressif's Alexa Connect Kit 31 March 2021, iCorp Technologies
Espressif Systems announced the launch of its new development kit, the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit, which uses the Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) module announced by Espressif in July 2020. Both this module and
Multi-constellation GNSS module 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
Telit's high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou
S-band low-noise amplifier 31 March 2021, RFiber Solutions
The MAAL-011138 from MACOM Technology Solutions is a high dynamic range, single-stage MMIC LNA (low-noise amplifier) designed to operate from 2,5 GHz to 3,5 GHz, and is assembled in a lead-free, 2 mm
SP4T PIN diode switch 31 March 2021, RF Design
The PE71S5006 from Pasternack is an absorptive, SP4T PIN diode switch that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It has an insertion loss of 3,8 dB, a switching speed of 17 ns and provides isolation of more than
Reflective SP4T RF switch 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
The AM6032 is a reflective single-pole four-throw (SP4T) switch covering the DC to 26,5 GHz frequency range suited for a wide range of wireless applications. The AM6032 provides low insertion loss, flat
Phoenix Contact makes connecting a snap 26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact
Phoenix Contact brings added convenience to conductor connections with the lever-actuated PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors of the consistent LPT and LPC series. They combine the reliability of push-in
New range of double ridge waveguide components 26 February 2021, RF Design
Pasternack has unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication and test and instrumentation.

The new components
The new components ...
Assistance system supports efficient conductor processing 26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact
In industrial control cabinet manufacturing, processes still feature multiple manual steps. Phoenix Contact offers a solution in the form of the ClipX WIRE assistance system from the ClipX product family,
LTE Cat. 1 wireless module 26 February 2021, Otto Wireless
SIMCom's SIM7600 series is an LTE Cat. 1 module which supports wireless communication modes LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD, HSPA+, GSM/GPRS/EDGE, and others. It supports a maximum 10 Mbps downlink rate and 5 Mbps uplink