SP4T PIN diode switch

31 March 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The PE71S5006 from Pasternack is an absorptive, SP4T PIN diode switch that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It has an insertion loss of 3,8 dB, a switching speed of 17 ns and provides isolation of more than 35 dB. These characteristics make it ideal for EW (electronic warfare), military and space, radar, test and measurement, fibre-optic, electronic countermeasure, telecom and base station infrastructure applications.

The switch is designed utilising GaAs MESFET MMIC technology. It can handle an input power of up to 24 dBm and requires a DC supply of 7 V. The switch is available in an hermetically-sealed module with field-replaceable SMA female connectors and supports TTL control logic.

Other performance figures include a P1dB of 24 dBm (0,25 W), IIP3 of 40 dBm (10 W), supply voltage of 7 V and control voltage up to 3 V. It is packaged as a 4,27 x 4 x 0,83 cm module with SMA female connectors, can operate over -55°C to +85°C and is qualified for commercial, military and space use.

