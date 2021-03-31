The PE71S5006 from Pasternack is an absorptive, SP4T PIN diode switch that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It has an insertion loss of 3,8 dB, a switching speed of 17 ns and provides isolation of more than 35 dB. These characteristics make it ideal for EW (electronic warfare), military and space, radar, test and measurement, fibre-optic, electronic countermeasure, telecom and base station infrastructure applications.
The switch is designed utilising GaAs MESFET MMIC technology. It can handle an input power of up to 24 dBm and requires a DC supply of 7 V. The switch is available in an hermetically-sealed module with field-replaceable SMA female connectors and supports TTL control logic.
Other performance figures include a P1dB of 24 dBm (0,25 W), IIP3 of 40 dBm (10 W), supply voltage of 7 V and control voltage up to 3 V. It is packaged as a 4,27 x 4 x 0,83 cm module with SMA female connectors, can operate over -55°C to +85°C and is qualified for commercial, military and space use.
