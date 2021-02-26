Digital flow sensor for respiratory devices

31 March 2021 Test & Measurement

The compact SFM3119 digital flow meter is the successor to Sensirion’s SFM3100 mass flow meter. Compared to its predecessor, the SFM3119 comes with a digital I2C output as well as improved specifications.

The SFM3119 is highly accurate and fast at sensing flows of air, oxygen and mixtures between -10 and 240 slm. It has a compact design and can be easily integrated into existing devices. The signal is internally linearised and temperature compensated and furthermore, the flow meter has a low pressure drop.

Like all Sensirion flow sensors, the SFM3119 mass flow sensor is based on patented CMOSens technology, which combines the sensor and analysis electronics on a single microchip. The result is a highly stable and precise system for demanding and cost-sensitive applications. The SFM3119 is particularly suitable for inspiratory flow sensing in applications like ventilation or anaesthesia, as well as for mixing oxygen and air to a very precise degree.

Fully calibrated and temperature compensated (no recalibration needed), the SFM3119 is suitable for application in ventilation, anaesthesia, inspiratory flow sensing and gas mixing systems. Customised OEM solutions are possible.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





