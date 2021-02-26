Small E-Stop button with 360° visibility

RS Components has added the Eaton RMQ Small E-Stop to its emergency pushbutton portfolio. This compact device is around 30% smaller than standard emergency-stop buttons and is designed to deliver improved levels of safety in the smallest possible footprint.
Offering 360° visibility and with a diameter of just 30 mm, the E-Stop integrates seamlessly into most automation and machine building applications. Its compact size gives machine builders and operations engineers an emergency stop option that is at home in any automation environment, whether mounted horizontally on a flat control panel or vertically on a machine enclosure.
Although it is small in size, the Eaton Small E-Stop is big on safety. In addition to a front-facing LED status indicator, this emergency stop button features an innovative illuminated ring design around its circumference. This delivers full 360° visibility when the device is activated, ensuring that its status can be seen clearly from all sides as well as from the front. An optional RGB LED element gives system designers and operations engineers a choice of seven colours, which can be selected to show machine status or to ensure the emergency light is distinct from other visual indicators in the area.
The Small E-Stop is simple to integrate thanks to its modular plug-and-play design. It is compatible with flat rear contacts but can be supplied with self-monitoring contacts as an option. For further flexibility, specifiers can select from either a 22 mm or 30 mm diameter version and models which are rated to IP65K and IP69K. There is also a choice of a pull-to-reset or turn-to-reset release mechanism.
The Small E-Stop is fully compatible with other Eaton RMQ products, which are also available from RS – making it easier for system designers and machine builders to source everything they need from a single supplier.
Ultra-high precision chip resistors 28 April 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Passive Components
New additions have been made to the offering of ultra-high precision chip resistors available from RS Components.
Optimised for industrial and automotive applications as well as for use in test instrumentation ...
Read more...Component shortages and how to mitigate them 31 March 2021, RS Components (SA), Projects Concern Manufacturing, Production Logix, Altron Arrow
, News
To find out just how severe the problem is right now, and the impact it is having, we consulted two South African CEMs and two component distributors for their insights and advice.
Read more...Electrocomponents plc joins the ECIA 31 March 2021, RS Components (SA)
, News
The Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) has welcomed Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for electronics, industrial and automation customers and suppliers, which ...
Read more...Pathfindr device helps people maintain safe social distancing 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Safe Distancing Assistant from Pathfindr is a new addition to RS Components’ supplier portfolio specialising in asset intelligence using connectivity-enabled location tracking.
Designed for use ...
Read more...1200 V SiC MOSFETs 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope.
The new N-channel ...
Read more...Range of environmental T&M instruments 25 November 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
RS Components is now stocking a wide range of its own-brand RS PRO environmental test and measurement (T&M) products. These high-precision instruments and devices are for engineers and scientists to monitor ...
Read more...User-friendly oscilloscope for STEM learning 25 November 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
Affordable, compact, and easy to use, Tektronix’ TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope (DSO) comes with an enhanced user interface and courseware, proving a great tool for STEM educators, students, and ...
Read more...Arduino shields for KNX implementations 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NCN5100ASGEVB evaluation boards from ON Semiconductor are Arduino-compatible units designed to facilitate prototyping work, comprising all the constituent components necessary to create smart home and ...
Read more...RS secures global deal with Alliance Memory 31 March 2021, RS Components (SA)
, News
RS Components has secured a global distribution deal with Alliance Memory, a leading provider of drop-in replacement SRAM, DRAM and Flash memory chips.
This partnership means that RS customers will ...