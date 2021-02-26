Small E-Stop button with 360° visibility

28 April 2021 Switches, Relays & Keypads

RS Components has added the Eaton RMQ Small E-Stop to its emergency pushbutton portfolio. This compact device is around 30% smaller than standard emergency-stop buttons and is designed to deliver improved levels of safety in the smallest possible footprint.

Offering 360° visibility and with a diameter of just 30 mm, the E-Stop integrates seamlessly into most automation and machine building applications. Its compact size gives machine builders and operations engineers an emergency stop option that is at home in any automation environment, whether mounted horizontally on a flat control panel or vertically on a machine enclosure.

Although it is small in size, the Eaton Small E-Stop is big on safety. In addition to a front-facing LED status indicator, this emergency stop button features an innovative illuminated ring design around its circumference. This delivers full 360° visibility when the device is activated, ensuring that its status can be seen clearly from all sides as well as from the front. An optional RGB LED element gives system designers and operations engineers a choice of seven colours, which can be selected to show machine status or to ensure the emergency light is distinct from other visual indicators in the area.

The Small E-Stop is simple to integrate thanks to its modular plug-and-play design. It is compatible with flat rear contacts but can be supplied with self-monitoring contacts as an option. For further flexibility, specifiers can select from either a 22 mm or 30 mm diameter version and models which are rated to IP65K and IP69K. There is also a choice of a pull-to-reset or turn-to-reset release mechanism.

The Small E-Stop is fully compatible with other Eaton RMQ products, which are also available from RS – making it easier for system designers and machine builders to source everything they need from a single supplier.

Credit(s)

RS Components (SA)





