RF test probes for the 5G revolution

5G, the fifth-generation mobile communications standard, will shape the third decade of the 21st century: a higher degree of networking is emerging, connecting different aspects of life and enabling new digital business models. With its comprehensive portfolio of efficient test solutions available worldwide, Ingun plays an important role in the global 5G expansion.
When contacting electronic components and assemblies equipped for 5G, such as those found in base stations, smartphones and automotive applications, reliable transmission of radio frequency signals and large data volumes is essential. Ingun supplies solutions for automotive, mobile communications, consumer electronics, infrastructure and industrial applications, with well-established standard and customised solutions for the frequency range up to 6 GHz.
Radio frequency probes in Ingun’s HFS product range are characterised by:
• High-precision fit.
• Outstanding performance at high data rates.
• High signal quality even in the millimetre-wave frequency spectrum.
• Consistent, reliable contacting of devices under test.
• Modularity and variety.
• Compact, robust design.
• Consistent performance over the entire service life.
