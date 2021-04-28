Baseplate cooled 75 W AC-DC power supplies

The availability of a new range of low profile, half-brick, baseplate cooled AC-DC power supplies, which require no external circuitry for operation or EMC compliance, has been announced by XP Power.
Models in the new ASB75 series offer compact, fanless power with baseplate cooling for applications such as information technology equipment (ITE), Internet of Things (IoT), general industrial and harsh or rugged applications.
The complete AC-DC power supplies deliver up to 75 W of power from a universal (90-264 V a.c.) input and feature an integral AC fuse, EMC filter and hold-up capacitor, which simplifies integration and requires less space. Their baseplate cooling enables operation in sealed metal enclosures using passive cold-wall cooling to transfer any heat to the outside of the equipment. An optional heatsink is also available pre-mounted or separately, allowing designers to use conventional convection or forced air cooling where preferred.
There are five models in the range, offering single output voltages of 12 V, 15 V, 24 V, 36 V or 48 V. Efficiency levels as high as 90% minimise unwanted heat generation and contribute to an excellent power density of 3,1 W/cm3 within an industry standard half-brick package measuring just 57,9 x 61,0 x 17,0 mm.
With a no-load power draw of less than 150 mW, the ASB75 models significantly reduce the standby power needs of end equipment, allowing them to meet challenging modern efficiency standards. The units offer EMC compliance as standard with no external components required to meet EN55032 Level B for conducted and radiated emissions as well as offering immunity to meet EN61000-4. Safety compliance to UL/EN/IEC62368-1 also comes as standard.
The rugged, encapsulated devices have in-built protection for over-temperature, over-current, over-voltage and output short-circuit, thereby protecting the device as well as any load that it is powering. A baseplate operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C ensures that ASB75 devices are suited to a wide range of application environments, while full encapsulation increases reliability in harsh environments and applications that require rugged devices.
The power supplies come with a three-year warranty.
Isolated gate driver safely controls SiC MOSFETs 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Joining STMicroelectronics’ STGAP family of isolated gate drivers, the STGAP2SiCS is optimised for safe control of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and operates from a high-voltage rail up to 1200 V.
Capable ...
Read more...Ballast evaluation board for UV-C disinfection lamps 28 April 2021, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The EVAL_ICB2FL03G is a ballast design evaluation board for 54 W UV-C disinfection lamps with voltage-mode preheating. Supplied by Infineon Technologies, it features the smart ballast controller ICB2FL03G ...
Read more...Battery connectors for industrial vehicles 28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
The Anderson family of Euro Battery Connectors (EBC) are expertly designed for ease-of-use and incorporate an innovative contact carrier to simplify assembly.
The EBC connectors include the industry ...
Read more...Quad-output power management IC 31 March 2021, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77655 single-inductor multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) from Maxim Integrated Products provides the highest-density power solution for extremely compact next-generation devices. ...
Read more...Ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode 31 March 2021, Hi-Q Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec’s new BYG20 Series is an ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode in an SMA package, with repetitive reverse voltage of 200 V to 600 V and average forward current rating of 1,5 A. Having non-repetitive ...
Read more...Current transducer features no insertion loss 31 March 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
In a power supply system, high working current occurring under abnormal conditions will affect the power supply and even damage the whole system in serious cases. Therefore, in order to ensure the safe ...
Read more...Industrial AC to DC power supplies 26 February 2021, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun-Power offers a wide range of industrial AC to DC power supplies including the LM series of switched mode supplies that offer a wide input range of 85-305 V a.c. and 100 to 430 V d.c. The LM series ...
Read more...BLDC motor control demonstrator and evaluation board 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) ...
Read more...Water-based cleaners for electronic assemblies 26 February 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The purpose of cleaning, specifically within the rapidly expanding electronics industry, is essentially to improve product lifetime by ensuring good surface resistance and by preventing current leakage ...
Read more...ebm-papst’s automation solutions on display 26 February 2021, Ebmpapst South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Automation solutions in the context of Industry 4.0 were presented late last year at the regional trade fair ‘all about automation’ in Essen and Chemnitz, Germany. ebm-papst presented its latest products ...