Baseplate cooled 75 W AC-DC power supplies

28 April 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The availability of a new range of low profile, half-brick, baseplate cooled AC-DC power supplies, which require no external circuitry for operation or EMC compliance, has been announced by XP Power.

Models in the new ASB75 series offer compact, fanless power with baseplate cooling for applications such as information technology equipment (ITE), Internet of Things (IoT), general industrial and harsh or rugged applications.

The complete AC-DC power supplies deliver up to 75 W of power from a universal (90-264 V a.c.) input and feature an integral AC fuse, EMC filter and hold-up capacitor, which simplifies integration and requires less space. Their baseplate cooling enables operation in sealed metal enclosures using passive cold-wall cooling to transfer any heat to the outside of the equipment. An optional heatsink is also available pre-mounted or separately, allowing designers to use conventional convection or forced air cooling where preferred.

There are five models in the range, offering single output voltages of 12 V, 15 V, 24 V, 36 V or 48 V. Efficiency levels as high as 90% minimise unwanted heat generation and contribute to an excellent power density of 3,1 W/cm3 within an industry standard half-brick package measuring just 57,9 x 61,0 x 17,0 mm.

With a no-load power draw of less than 150 mW, the ASB75 models significantly reduce the standby power needs of end equipment, allowing them to meet challenging modern efficiency standards. The units offer EMC compliance as standard with no external components required to meet EN55032 Level B for conducted and radiated emissions as well as offering immunity to meet EN61000-4. Safety compliance to UL/EN/IEC62368-1 also comes as standard.

The rugged, encapsulated devices have in-built protection for over-temperature, over-current, over-voltage and output short-circuit, thereby protecting the device as well as any load that it is powering. A baseplate operating temperature of -40°C to +85°C ensures that ASB75 devices are suited to a wide range of application environments, while full encapsulation increases reliability in harsh environments and applications that require rugged devices.

The power supplies come with a three-year warranty.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





