UWB personnel tag for real-time location system

31 March 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Inpixon Personnel Tag is a compact, lightweight, ultra-wideband (UWB) locator tag for Inpixon’s real-time location system (RTLS). It is designed to deliver 30 cm accuracy to locate employees or visitors in real-time in order to support a variety of safety and security use cases.

The RTLS market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24,8% during the 2020-2025 period, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets, and the demand specifically for UWB technology-based RTLS solutions is anticipated to surge. The firm reports that UWB offers higher accuracy and range with lower power consumption in comparison with most other RTLS technologies, leading to its increased penetration in applications requiring high accuracy.

“There are a number of situations where location precision is paramount and safety and security applications top the list,” noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. “Finding an employee quickly in an emergency, executing an evacuation, mustering, identifying crowding, or locating unescorted visitors are just a few examples. Performing space and floor planning based on actual personnel usage patterns is another. RTLS can deliver increased visibility, safety and productivity for corporate enterprises, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, healthcare and other industries. We’re pleased to offer this new tag through Inpixon and its reseller partners as well as to OEMs and integrators in white- and private-labelled options.”

The personnel tag is used in conjunction with Inpixon’s UWB anchors and nanoLES location engine for an RTLS solution capable of supporting large-scale deployments. Key features of the tag in addition to its cm-level accuracy include wireless charging with industry-standard Qi chargers; a durable IP65 housing to protect against water, dirt and impact; over-the-air firmware updates; and wireless configuration to ease deployment and changes.

The tag is small and light, with a configurable transmission rate that supports up to 10 blinks per second, enabling administrators to realise their ideal balance of updates and battery usage. The onboard 3D accelerometer allows for the tag to conserve battery life when not in motion.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





