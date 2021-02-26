Smart Industry 4.0 enablement in security-critical applications
28 April 2021
News
Data-driven manufacturing is revolutionising the industry, improving quality, productivity and agility, while also decreasing production costs and ordering lead-times. In sectors requiring a very high degree of security within manufacturing and of product data, the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions has been severely limited. As a result, many companies in the electronics manufacturing industry, especially those in high-security sectors, are left with an increasing gap in terms of competitiveness, leading to relatively increased costs and a lack of flexibility.
IPC Connected Factory Exchange (IPC-CFX), an open industry standard for shop floor communication, provides a whole new mechanism of secure data transfer, as well as the ability to securely bridge the ‘air-gap’ between the operational shop floor and secure business systems.
In this webinar, which is part of IPC’s Factory of the Future webinar series, IPC will explain the issues around internal factory security and how any company can leverage the secure encryption and standardised equipment messaging of IPC-CFX in security-critical manufacturing environments to support Smart Industry 4.0 initiatives and data collection and analysis, without risk of compromise.
Those who can’t make the 1-hour live session on 15 July can register and will receive a recording of this presentation via email. This webinar is still some time in the future, but you can register in the meantime and add the event to your calendar by going to www.dataweek.co.za/*apr21-ipc
