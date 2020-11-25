Machine learning core repository on GitHub
Artificial intelligence is notoriously difficult because it relies on data science. Additionally, creating the right algorithm, such as a decision tree, and setting it up, can also be tricky. Unfortunately, all these issues tend to limit the number of engineers that can easily start working on machine learning applications. Hence, STMicroelectronics has published a repository on GitHub to solve this problem – follow the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*apr21-st to access it.
The package includes subsets of data logs as well as applications and configuration examples for the LSM6DSOX, LSM6DSRX, ISM330DHCX, and IIS2ICLX inertial sensors. It has already served key ST customers that have used it to develop their commercial solutions, and the company hopes other members of the community can benefit from it.
