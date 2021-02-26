Handheld spectrum analysers for up to 6 GHz frequencies

31 March 2021 Test & Measurement

The latest offering from Bird, a leading RF and tech provider, has expanded its highly sought-after SignalHawk family of rugged, handheld spectrum analyser products by adding the SH-60S-AOA Angle of Arrival spectrum analyser and the SH-60S-TC. This means a good balance of price and performance up to a frequency range of 6 GHz.

The new SignalHawk SH-60S-TC and SH-60S-AOA provide test coverage for all major wireless systems in an easy-to-use, fully portable test instrument. Building off the flexible software architecture and highly integrated, small form-factor packaging of SignalHawk and SiteHawk platforms, these test instruments offer ruggedness, customisation and ease-of-use.

Leveraging multi-touch technology, users can change reference level and centre of frequency with a touch of a finger and zoom and span just like a smartphone. Multi-task measurements are made easy with the ability to simultaneously review several windows for comparison. With 8 GB of internal storage, users can screenshot data and transfer it via USB/OTG/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth to the cloud and email or upload to a PC for reference.

With the SH-60S-TC RF analyser, users can view RF signals between 9 kHz and 6 GHz. It combines optimal functionality and ease-of-use, intuitive menus and predefined measurements, together with higher frequency coverage and spectrogram (waterfall) display. Additional built-in functions include FM demodulation, GNSS signal quality, field strength and spectrum masking.

The SH-60S-AOA extends the capability of the SH-60S-TC by adding the ability to triangulate the location of an interferer on a map for signals between 9 kHz and 6 GHz. Triangulation is a pivotal move in spectrum analysers by allowing users to utilise Bird’s interference analysis and triangular functionality to locate the source within three measurements, forming a triangle in the area of the emitter and utilising a built-in map to find the exact location of the problem.

Bird’s new handheld spectrum analyser family saves time and provides high precision and accuracy with ease-of-use. It’s a valuable tool for technicians, service providers, contractors, field engineers and military personnel.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za

Credit(s)

Comtest





