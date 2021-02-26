SABS drives transparency to eliminate technical barriers to trade
31 March 2021
News
The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), in collaboration with the World Trade Organization (WTO), hosted a virtual seminar in March on the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement’s Transparency Framework that discussed the National Regulatory Organisations’ responsibilities in the drafting of policies, regulations, standards and conformity assessment procedures.
“The principle of transparency underpins the Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement and this is attained through the framework of notifications, the establishment of enquiry points and publication requirements. In essence, all states that are members of the World Trade Organization have an obligation to drive transparency by making available all the documentation related to the enablement of trade within borders and to be available to answer enquiries from member states,” said Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator at SABS.
South Africa is one of the 164 countries that are signatories to the World Trade Organization TBT Agreement and it has a responsibility to ensure that all technical regulations, standards, and conformity assessment procedures are non-discriminatory and that they do not create unnecessary obstructions to trade.
The SABS has been designated as the WTO TBT Enquiry Point Office with the goal of consolidating the technical knowledge of government experts regarding the preparation, analysis and submission of technical regulations.
“The SABS has the responsibility of co-ordinating and resolving all enquiries that arise from both local and international stakeholders that experience barriers to trade. Hundreds of alerts and enquiries are dealt with on a monthly basis and these queries range from reviewing regulations, to managing queries on local trade conditions and any requests for country contacts regarding equipment and infrastructure,” said Scholtz.
During the seminar, national regulators were reminded of the key provisions, principles and e-tools available to assist and enable the successful implementation of the WTO TBT Agreement. “Notifications relating to regulations, changes to conformity assessment procedures, or new or amended standards can have an impact on trade and it is important to ensure that South Africa does not intentionally or unintentionally restrict or hinder open trade,” explained Scholtz.
Any citizen can access the WTO ePing portal via https://epingalert.org/en to receive alerts and updates on the regulations issued by member states of the World Trade Organization. The site has a search function that enables users to research product specifications by market or country and by industry classification. These TBT services are available for free and are intended to encourage transparent global trade.
For alerts on changes in regulations or product specifications, citizens can use the ePing portal or send an email to wto@sabs.co.za
Further reading:
Hensoldt and CSIR sign radar development agreement
28 April 2021
, News
A new generation of tactical 3D surveillance radar systems is being developed for naval and land deployment, which will modernise one of Hensoldt’s key radar product lines and further enhance its extensive ...
Read more...
Smart Industry 4.0 enablement in security-critical applications
28 April 2021
, News
Data-driven manufacturing is revolutionising the industry, improving quality, productivity and agility, while also decreasing production costs and ordering lead-times. In sectors requiring a very high ...
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Digital migration is finally happening – does anyone care?
31 March 2021, Technews Publishing
, News
For those who have followed the saga of South Africa’s (non) migration to digital terrestrial television (DTT), many phrases might come to mind. Shambles. Disaster. Corruption. Government ineptitude. ...
Read more...
Electronics news digest
31 March 2021
, News
South Africa
South Africa’s photonics industry is set to benefit from the state-of-the-art Photonics Prototyping Facility (PPF) that was unveiled at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research ...
Read more...
Component shortages and how to mitigate them
31 March 2021, RS Components (SA), Projects Concern Manufacturing, Production Logix, Altron Arrow
, News
To find out just how severe the problem is right now, and the impact it is having, we consulted two South African CEMs and two component distributors for their insights and advice.
Read more...
RAD gateways deployed in local security solution
31 March 2021, Otto Wireless
, News
RAD, an industry pioneer in Industrial IoT (IIoT) and edge computing solutions which appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its South African distributor last year, has announced that an unnamed South African ...
Read more...
Intelsat, XinaBox partner up for STEM advancement
31 March 2021
, News
Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, is partnering with XinaBox (pronounced ‘X in a Box’) to deliver space-focused STEM (science, technology, engineering ...
Read more...
Electrocomponents plc joins the ECIA
31 March 2021, RS Components (SA)
, News
The Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) has welcomed Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for electronics, industrial and automation customers and suppliers, which ...
Read more...
RS partners with Geekulcha to hack for a difference
28 April 2021
, News
The Annual Geekulcha Hackathon took place recently and saw more than 100 coders, developers and programmers challenge each other in an online contest. This anticipated event has become a highlight in ...
Read more...
Court rules against Telkom in latest dispute with ICASA
26 February 2021
, News
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued a statement welcoming the ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against Telkom on a matter relating to the leasing of ...
Read more...