Farnell to host free webinar on 2021 IoT trends
28 April 2021
Events
This Friday (30 April 2021) Farnell is hosting a free webinar on IoT trends based on information gathered in its third annual global IoT survey. More than 2000 respondents provided first-hand insights into the world of IoT, including insights on the most popular technologies and applications for IoT design, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) into IoT designs, the future of the IoT industry and much more.
The webinar will focus on:
• Most important aspects to consider when developing IoT solutions.
• Key concerns regarding IoT implementation.
• Top IoT industries in the next five years.
• IoT applications anticipated to grow in use as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
• Build vs. buy dilemma in IoT systems design.
The webinar is scheduled for 12:00–13:30 pm South African time and will be hosted on the ON24 webinar platform. Login details will be provided via email after registration.
The webinar will be hosted by Farnell technical expert Carl Scargill. Carl is a senior technology specialist for embedded technology, with in-depth knowledge and experience in the opto and analog fields as well as in design and applications. He has been with Farnell for more than 25 years.
Following the 60-minute IoT trends presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to take part in a 30-minute live Q&A; with Farnell representatives including Carl Scargill, regional technical solutions manager Ankur Tomar and local sales leaders.
The webinar is free to attend and will take place in English. To register go to Farnell to host free webinar on 2021 IoT trends
