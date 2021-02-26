Categories

Watertight glass reinforced polyester enclosures

28 April 2021 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed inside and outside.

The new black 1590ZGRPBK family offers the same 18 sizes as the well-established and field-proven 1590ZGRP grey family. The new design offers better impact resistance (IK09 rather than IK08) and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to aid retention of a PCB or the housed equipment. The thick wall design gives good thermal insulation as well as impact resistance.

The family is designed for use as instrument enclosures, electric, hydraulic or pneumatic control housings, electrical junction boxes or terminal wiring enclosures and are ideal for housing equipment that uses Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other non-wired communication technologies as the aerials can be safely positioned inside the enclosure without suffering signal attenuation.

Key features:

• 18 sizes from the smallest 81 x 75 x 55 mm to the largest 600 x 250 x 160 mm including lids.

• Heavy-duty construction with a wall thickness of 3,7 to 5 mm depending on size.

• Sealed to IP66.

• Easy wall mount using through-box holes located outside the sealing gasket.

• All sizes are approved to IEC 62262, 'degrees of protection provided by enclosures for electrical equipment against external mechanical impacts'.

• Impact resistance is rated at IK09, confirming protection against 10 Joules of impact, tested by a 50 mm diameter steel ball weighing 5 kg dropped from 200 mm above the impacted surface.

• Corrosion resistant.

• Good thermal insulation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


