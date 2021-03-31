Ballast evaluation board for UV-C disinfection lamps

The EVAL_ICB2FL03G is a ballast design evaluation board for 54 W UV-C disinfection lamps with voltage-mode preheating. Supplied by Infineon Technologies, it features the smart ballast controller ICB2FL03G which comes in a slim SO-16 package and the 600 V CoolMOS PFD7 IPN60R1K5PFD7S superjunction MOSFET.
The ballast IC is designed to control a boost converter as an active power factor correction (PFC) filter in critical/discontinuous conduction mode (CritCM/DCM) and in half-bridge topologies as a lamp inverter. It enables speedy and cost-effective ballast designs with a minimum number of external components. All lamp start, run and protection features are integrated.
The 600 V CoolMOS PFD7 MOSFET family combines the highest efficiency with a very high level of robustness. To reduce system cost, the version in an SOT-223 package is integrated and combines low cost with high efficiency.
Isolated gate driver safely controls SiC MOSFETs 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Joining STMicroelectronics’ STGAP family of isolated gate drivers, the STGAP2SiCS is optimised for safe control of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and operates from a high-voltage rail up to 1200 V.
Capable ...
Read more...Challenges for electronic circuits in space applications 28 April 2021, Altron Arrow
, Electronics Technology
Outside the protective cover of the Earth’s atmosphere, the natural space radiation environment can damage electronic devices and the effects range from a degradation in parametric performance to a complete functional failure.
Read more...Baseplate cooled 75 W AC-DC power supplies 28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The availability of a new range of low profile, half-brick, baseplate cooled AC-DC power supplies, which require no external circuitry for operation or EMC compliance, has been announced by XP Power. ...
Read more...Component shortages and how to mitigate them 31 March 2021, RS Components (SA), Projects Concern Manufacturing, Production Logix, Altron Arrow
, News
To find out just how severe the problem is right now, and the impact it is having, we consulted two South African CEMs and two component distributors for their insights and advice.
Read more...Bidirectional logic-level voltage translators 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The 74LVC2T45 and 74LVCH2T45 from Diodes Incorporated provide logic-level voltage translation between devices that operate from different supply rails. The devices have dual power supplies and support ...
Read more...Multi-constellation GNSS module 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit’s high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou ...
Read more...Quad-output power management IC 31 March 2021, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77655 single-inductor multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) from Maxim Integrated Products provides the highest-density power solution for extremely compact next-generation devices. ...
Read more...Evaluate 3D magnetic sensors in under ten minutes 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
You probably think that it’s not possible to evaluate a 3D magnetic sensor in less than ten minutes? Think again! Anything is possible with Infineon’s 2GO kits. Its 3D magnetic sensor 2GO kit is a budget-priced ...
Read more...Ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode 31 March 2021, Hi-Q Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diotec’s new BYG20 Series is an ultrafast avalanche SMD rectifier diode in an SMA package, with repetitive reverse voltage of 200 V to 600 V and average forward current rating of 1,5 A. Having non-repetitive ...
Read more...Software development solution for Cortex-M MCUs 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
Arm Keil MDK includes a leading Windows-based IDE, debugger, market leading compilers, software pack management and CMSIS. These software tools allow you to accelerate the development of your embedded ...