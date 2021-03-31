Ballast evaluation board for UV-C disinfection lamps

28 April 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

The EVAL_ICB2FL03G is a ballast design evaluation board for 54 W UV-C disinfection lamps with voltage-mode preheating. Supplied by Infineon Technologies, it features the smart ballast controller ICB2FL03G which comes in a slim SO-16 package and the 600 V CoolMOS PFD7 IPN60R1K5PFD7S superjunction MOSFET.

The ballast IC is designed to control a boost converter as an active power factor correction (PFC) filter in critical/discontinuous conduction mode (CritCM/DCM) and in half-bridge topologies as a lamp inverter. It enables speedy and cost-effective ballast designs with a minimum number of external components. All lamp start, run and protection features are integrated.

The 600 V CoolMOS PFD7 MOSFET family combines the highest efficiency with a very high level of robustness. To reduce system cost, the version in an SOT-223 package is integrated and combines low cost with high efficiency.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

