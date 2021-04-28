LoRa transceiver modules for ranging applications

Avnet Silica announced the availability of Miromico's FMLR-8x-x-STLx LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT modules. Based on Semtech's LoRa 2,4 GHz technology, Miromico partnered with danalto to enable location services. The low-power modules connect wirelessly to sensors, devices and systems to communicate at high data rates or over long distances. Target IoT applications include track and trace, smart city, building, construction, mining and farming, telemetry and remote data logging.
The 2,4 GHz modules support long-range time-of-flight (ToF) distance measurement and because of their low power consumption and tiny footprint, are suitable for compact battery-driven applications. The Arm Cortex-M0+ or -M4 32-bit microcontroller runs complete RF stacks and has sufficient additional resources to run user applications, including edge computing, machine learning and AI. Designers can easily extend the system with low-power sensors to build production-ready IoT sensor nodes.
The FMLR module is available with extra onboard Flash memory to enable over-the-air (OTA) updates and data storage. In addition to the long-range LoRa mode, the module supports high-bitrate modulation schemes like GFSK, the robust and bandwidth-efficient FLRC and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for bidirectional communication with smartphones, tablets, gadgets and more.
Optional low-power, high-precision temperature compensated oscillators (TCXO) for both RTC and radio are also available. To support fast prototyping and development, the module's firmware, including the wireless stack, can be updated via SWD, UART bootloader or optional over-the-air (FOTA).
