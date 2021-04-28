Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Secure LTE-M, NB-IoT module with 400 MHz support

28 April 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The SARA-R540S can communicate on LTE bands 31, 72, 73, 87 and 88. These lower-frequency bands have good propagation characteristics, helping customers in the smart meter, public safety, smart grid and smart cities markets to meet strict indoor and outdoor coverage requirements that might otherwise be difficult to reach over standard cellular connectivity options.

The new module is being introduced, in part, to service a growing trend to install dedicated communications infrastructure for IoT ecosystems, ensuring high levels of availability and resilience. For example, the shift to smart energy grids will demand close coordination of distributed renewable power plants and millions of demand-management controllers installed at customer premises. Therefore, it needs a robust communications infrastructure to enable it.

The SARA-R540S is based on the u-blox UBX-R5 cellular chipset and takes advantage of many of the features already engineered into the SARA-R5 family. This vertical ownership of the module’s hardware and software means that u-blox can guarantee long-term device availability and provide lifetime support for the entire platform for decades to come – an important factor in many IoT deployments.

Other hardware features include a high RF power output to further enhance the reach of the SARA-R540S in places such as within buildings, where ensuring coverage can be challenging. The module supports Power Class 3 transmission over standard LTE bands and Power Class 2, at an enhanced 26 dBm maximum output power, in the 450 MHz spectrum. It also supports the 3GPP bands 87 and 88 in the 410 MHz spectrum, as well as dynamic antenna tuning to help designers achieve maximum efficiency and coverage.

The module has been tuned for energy efficiency, which is important for remote and battery-powered products, such as water meters and gas meters. The SARA-R540S draws less than 1 μA of current in power-saving mode and has a ‘last-gasp’ function to send a last message before it finally loses its power supply, for example, during a power outage or in case of a tampering event.

The SARA-R540S also has the necessary hardware and software onboard to support u-blox’s IoT Security-as-a-Service strategy. This makes it ideal for devices that transmit critical and confidential information in, for example, industrial or infrastructure applications such as metering. The module has a built-in hardware root of trust, which provides the foundation for secure authentication of the device in the field. It also implements a lightweight pre-shared key management system designed specifically for low-power wide-area (LPWA) applications to guarantee state-of-the-art security.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High-frequency 100 nF single layer capacitor
28 April 2021, RF Design , Passive Components
Knowles Precision Devices recently announced the release of a new 100 nF capacitor within its V-Series of single layer capacitors. The part is a high-frequency, wire-bondable single layer capacitor, making ...

Read more...
LoRa transceiver modules for ranging applications
28 April 2021, Avnet Silica , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Avnet Silica announced the availability of Miromico's FMLR-8x-x-STLx LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT modules. Based on Semtech's LoRa 2,4 GHz technology, Miromico partnered with danalto to enable location services. ...

Read more...
DC-20 GHz DPDT RF switch
28 April 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Sampling has commenced for Menlo Micro’s MM5600, a DC-20 GHz, 40 Gbps DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch. Evaluation boards are also available, with versions for differential or single-ended mode ...

Read more...
12,5 W wideband GaN HEMT
28 April 2021, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NPT2018 GaN HEMT (gallium nitride high-electron-mobility transistor) is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed and linear operation with output ...

Read more...
AI platform for mass-market embedded/edge deployments
31 March 2021, RF Design , Computer/Embedded Technology
NVIDIA’s Jetson TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2,5 times the performance of Jetson Nano and shares form factor and pin compatibility ...

Read more...
Dual-band GNSS RTK module
28 April 2021, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RTK-1010 is a high-performance dual-band GNSS RTK module that is designed for applications requiring centimetre-level positioning accuracy. It adopts a 12 nm manufacturing process and integrates an ...

Read more...
Compact bias tees with up to 35 GHz bandwidth
31 March 2021, RF Design , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Designers can save design time and time-to-market by using a proven bias solution from the high-frequency specialist company, Marki Microwave. Its new line of surface mount bias tees, featuring up to ...

Read more...
Electronic warfare: Vying for control of the electromagnetic spectrum
28 April 2021, Concilium Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Future systems will move from being adaptive to using new AI and machine learning capabilities to decipher constant changes in spectrum use.

Read more...
Development kit supporting Espressif’s Alexa Connect Kit
31 March 2021, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems announced the launch of its new development kit, the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit, which uses the Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) module announced by Espressif in July 2020. Both this module and ...

Read more...
Multi-constellation GNSS module
31 March 2021, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Telit’s high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved