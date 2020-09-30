Webinar: ECAD MCAD capabilities for today’s most demanding designs
28 April 2021
Events
Working between the electronic and mechanical design domains brings unique challenges.ECAD and MCAD tools have different design objectives and have evolved down different paths and so has the way they store and manage their design and project data.
Today's designs of small and complex product enclosures that house multiple, irregular-shaped and even flexible printed circuit boards (PCB), demand that this challenge be solved. To successfully design these products, the designers must fluidly pass design changes back and forth between the ECAD and MCAD domains beyond outdated file exchanges.
Altium will be covering this topic in a webinar on 20 May 2021 at 12:00 pm South African time. Both users and non-users of Altium Designer software can register for this webinar at https://go.altium.com/altium_academy_weekly_webinars_emea.html
