Synchronous regulators simplify high-efficiency power conversion

STMicroelectronics has introduced L6981 synchronous step-down regulators, extending the family of high-efficiency converters that simplify power supply design by integrating power elements, feedback circuitry and safety features on-chip. Rated to deliver up to 1,5 A, with 90% typical efficiency at full load, the L6981 converters are available in two variants optimised for light-load efficiency and noise performance, respectively.
The L6981C for low-current operation uses pulse skipping to maximise efficiency at light loads, extending the runtime of battery-powered devices. The L6981N prioritises low noise by operating permanently in PWM (pulse-width modulation) mode at a constant switching frequency and minimising voltage ripple at light loads.
Both variants can accept an input voltage from 3,5 V to 38 V, making them well suited to use in 24 V industrial bus-powered applications, 12 V and 24 V battery-powered equipment, HVAC power supplies, decentralised intelligent nodes, smart sensors and always-on applications. The output voltage can be adjusted from 0,85 V up to the input-voltage value using external resistors.
Integrated features include high-side and low-side NMOS power transistors, feedback loop compensation, over-voltage protection and thermal protection. There is also soft-start circuitry that limits inrush current and ensures a constant output voltage slope. An enable pin is provided, which permits power-up/power-down sequencing and allows a synchronising clock signal to be applied to the L6981N low-noise converters. The L6981 is included in ST’s 10-year longevity programme that ensures long-term component supply.
The STEVAL-L6981CDR evaluation board for the low-current converter and STEVAL-L6981NDR for the low-noise version are available to help designers accelerate device selection in power supply development.
