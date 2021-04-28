Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



12,5 W wideband GaN HEMT

28 April 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The NPT2018 GaN HEMT (gallium nitride high-electron-mobility transistor) is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed and linear operation with output power levels up to 12,5 W (41 dBm) in an industry standard surface-mount plastic package.

Made by MACOM Technology Solutions, the NPT2018 is ideally suited for defence communications, land mobile radio, avionics, wireless infrastructure, ISM applications, VHF/UHF and L-/S-band radar. Suitable for both linear and saturated use, the 100% RF-tested device offers 16 dB gain at 2,5 GHz and comes in a lead-free 3 x 6 mm 14-lead PDFN package.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


