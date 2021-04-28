12,5 W wideband GaN HEMT

The NPT2018 GaN HEMT (gallium nitride high-electron-mobility transistor) is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed and linear operation with output power levels up to 12,5 W (41 dBm) in an industry standard surface-mount plastic package.
Made by MACOM Technology Solutions, the NPT2018 is ideally suited for defence communications, land mobile radio, avionics, wireless infrastructure, ISM applications, VHF/UHF and L-/S-band radar. Suitable for both linear and saturated use, the 100% RF-tested device offers 16 dB gain at 2,5 GHz and comes in a lead-free 3 x 6 mm 14-lead PDFN package.
Secure LTE-M, NB-IoT module with 400 MHz support 28 April 2021, RF Design
u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
LoRa transceiver modules for ranging applications 28 April 2021, Avnet Silica
Avnet Silica announced the availability of Miromico's FMLR-8x-x-STLx LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT modules. Based on Semtech's LoRa 2,4 GHz technology, Miromico partnered with danalto to enable location services.
DC-20 GHz DPDT RF switch 28 April 2021, RF Design
Sampling has commenced for Menlo Micro's MM5600, a DC-20 GHz, 40 Gbps DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch. Evaluation boards are also available, with versions for differential or single-ended mode
NXP's EdgeLock provides secure enclave for IoT devices 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
NXP Semiconductors has unveiled the EdgeLock secure enclave, a preconfigured, self-managed and autonomous on-die security subsystem that offers intelligent protection for Internet of Things (IoT) edge
Renesas adds Bluetooth 5.0 to RE family 28 April 2021, Hi-Q Electronics
The RE family of 32-bit ultra-low power consumption microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics has been expanded to include the RE01B with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Developed using Renesas' SOTB (Silicon
Embedded universal integrated circuit card 28 April 2021, Avnet Silica
IoT application solution providers can now easily and remotely change mobile network operators with Avnet Silica's new GSMA 3.2 eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) product family. The AVeUICC32xxBICS,
Dual-band GNSS RTK module 28 April 2021, Electrocomp
The RTK-1010 is a high-performance dual-band GNSS RTK module that is designed for applications requiring centimetre-level positioning accuracy. It adopts a 12 nm manufacturing process and integrates an
Development kit supporting Espressif's Alexa Connect Kit 31 March 2021, iCorp Technologies
Espressif Systems announced the launch of its new development kit, the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit, which uses the Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) module announced by Espressif in July 2020. Both this module and
Multi-constellation GNSS module 31 March 2021, Altron Arrow
Telit's high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou