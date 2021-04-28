12,5 W wideband GaN HEMT

Made by MACOM Technology Solutions, the NPT2018 is ideally suited for defence communications, land mobile radio, avionics, wireless infrastructure, ISM applications, VHF/UHF and L-/S-band radar. Suitable for both linear and saturated use, the 100% RF-tested device offers 16 dB gain at 2,5 GHz and comes in a lead-free 3 x 6 mm 14-lead PDFN package.

u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.Avnet Silica announced the availability of Miromico's FMLR-8x-x-STLx LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT modules. Based on Semtech's LoRa 2,4 GHz technology, Miromico partnered with danalto to enable location services.Sampling has commenced for Menlo Micro’s MM5600, a DC-20 GHz, 40 Gbps DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch. Evaluation boards are also available, with versions for differential or single-ended modeNXP Semiconductors has unveiled the EdgeLock secure enclave, a preconfigured, self-managed and autonomous on-die security subsystem that offers intelligent protection for Internet of Things (IoT) edgeThe RE family of 32-bit ultra-low power consumption microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics has been expanded to include the RE01B with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Developed using Renesas’ SOTB (SiliconIoT application solution providers can now easily and remotely change mobile network operators with Avnet Silica’s new GSMA 3.2 eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) product family. The AVeUICC32xxBICS,The RTK-1010 is a high-performance dual-band GNSS RTK module that is designed for applications requiring centimetre-level positioning accuracy. It adopts a 12 nm manufacturing process and integrates anFuture systems will move from being adaptive to using new AI and machine learning capabilities to decipher constant changes in spectrum use.Espressif Systems announced the launch of its new development kit, the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit, which uses the Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) module announced by Espressif in July 2020. Both this module andTelit’s high-precision GNSS SE868SY-D is a new multi-frequency, multi-constellation positioning receiver capable of combining GPS/QZSS and Galileo in the L1/E1 and L5/E5 bands, GLONASS in the L1, BeiDou