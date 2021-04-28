Medical AC-DC power supplies

28 April 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Cosel announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the PJMA series. The 600 W PJMA600F and the 1000 W rated PJMA1000F have a universal input range of 85 to 264 V a.c. and comply with international safety standards.

Designed for demanding medical applications, the PJMA series’ input/output isolation complies with 2MOPP requirements. Based on a robust platform, the units’ design has been optimised to offer a very good price/performance ratio for medical applications requiring a high-quality power solution. The PJMA series is available in four output voltages of 12, 24, 36 and 48 V d.c.

Four single output voltages are available as standard in each unit: 12 V/50 A, 24 V/25 A, 36 V/16,7 A and 48 V/12,5 A for the PJMA600F; and 12 V/84 A, 24 V/42 A, 36 V/28 A and 48 V/21 A for the PJMA1000F.The output voltage can be adjusted using the built-in potentiometer.

The PJMA series includes inrush current limiting circuitry, over-current and over-voltage protection, as well as thermal protection. Exhibiting versatility and robustness, the power supplies can be operated in an environmental temperature range of -20°C to +70°C. Depending on the final equipment assembly style and cooling conditions, derating may apply.

With its medical focus, the PJMA series’ input to output isolation complies with 2MOPP, its input to ground with 1MOPP and output to ground with 1MOPP. The units are approved in accordance with ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 and EN60601-1 3rd Edition.

To accommodate application specific requirements, a number of options are available including conformal coating (C), low leakage current (G), external potentiometer connector (V), remote control (R), remote sensing/low output voltage alarm and parallel operation (W) and low speed fan (F4).

For strength and longevity, the PJMA series is built in an enclosed, galvanised steel box with fans mounted on the rear side (one for the 600 W model and two for the 1000 W). The PJMA600F measures 120 x 61 x 215 mm (W x H x D) and has a weight of 2 kg maximum. The PJMA1000F measures 150 x 61 x 240 mm and has a weight of 2,8 kg maximum.

The PJMA series has a five-year warranty and conforms to the European RoHS, REACH and Low Voltage directives.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





