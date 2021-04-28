The RE family of 32-bit ultra-low power consumption microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics has been expanded to include the RE01B with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Developed using Renesas’ SOTB (Silicon on Thin Buried Oxide) process technology, the new device is ideal for energy harvesting systems and intelligent IoT devices that need to operate constantly at extremely low power levels without the need to replace or recharge batteries.
The RE01B MCU makes it easier to implement regular data management and firmware updates over Bluetooth while maintaining ultra-low power consumption and extending the battery life. Applications include compact healthcare devices such as pulse oximeters and biomedical sensor patches, remote controls with voice recognition capabilities and smart meter modules. In addition, the RE01B is well suited for IoT devices that require constant operation, period data collection and updates, such as devices for monitoring the elderly, children or assets in transit.
Built around the Arm Cortex-M0+ core, the RE01B operates at a maximum operating frequency of 64 MHz and achieves current consumption as low as 35 µA/MHz during operation and 600 nA during standby, among the lowest in the industry for a Bluetooth-capable MCU. In addition, the RE01B can be combined with Renesas’ ISL9123 ultra-low Iq DC/DC converter, configured as an external step-down regulator, to reduce current consumption during operation down to 15 µA/MHz for even better power efficiency.
Renesas offers several development tools for the RE Family, including a QE (Quick and Effective tool solution) for BLE, which generates programs for custom Bluetooth profiles that can then be integrated into the user’s own application programs and a Bluetooth Test Tool Suite, which provides a GUI that allows users to perform initial wireless characteristics evaluations and Bluetooth functionality verification.
Secure LTE-M, NB-IoT module with 400 MHz support 28 April 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
LoRa transceiver modules for ranging applications 28 April 2021, Avnet Silica
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Avnet Silica announced the availability of Miromico's FMLR-8x-x-STLx LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT modules. Based on Semtech's LoRa 2,4 GHz technology, Miromico partnered with danalto to enable location services.
DC-20 GHz DPDT RF switch 28 April 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Sampling has commenced for Menlo Micro's MM5600, a DC-20 GHz, 40 Gbps DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch. Evaluation boards are also available, with versions for differential or single-ended mode
12,5 W wideband GaN HEMT 28 April 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NPT2018 GaN HEMT (gallium nitride high-electron-mobility transistor) is a wideband transistor optimised for DC to 3,5 GHz operation. This device supports CW, pulsed and linear operation with output
NXP's EdgeLock provides secure enclave for IoT devices 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has unveiled the EdgeLock secure enclave, a preconfigured, self-managed and autonomous on-die security subsystem that offers intelligent protection for Internet of Things (IoT) edge
Embedded universal integrated circuit card 28 April 2021, Avnet Silica
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT application solution providers can now easily and remotely change mobile network operators with Avnet Silica's new GSMA 3.2 eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) product family. The AVeUICC32xxBICS,
Dual-band GNSS RTK module 28 April 2021, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RTK-1010 is a high-performance dual-band GNSS RTK module that is designed for applications requiring centimetre-level positioning accuracy. It adopts a 12 nm manufacturing process and integrates an
Development kit supporting Espressif's Alexa Connect Kit 31 March 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems announced the launch of its new development kit, the ESP32-PICO-V3-ZERO-DevKit, which uses the Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) module announced by Espressif in July 2020. Both this module and
MCUs for low-power industrial and IoT applications 31 March 2021, Hi-Q Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas Electronics has expanded its RA4 Series microcontrollers (MCUs) with 12 new RA4M2 Group parts. The new devices deliver an exceptional combination of very low power consumption, high performance