Renesas adds Bluetooth 5.0 to RE family

28 April 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The RE family of 32-bit ultra-low power consumption microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics has been expanded to include the RE01B with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Developed using Renesas’ SOTB (Silicon on Thin Buried Oxide) process technology, the new device is ideal for energy harvesting systems and intelligent IoT devices that need to operate constantly at extremely low power levels without the need to replace or recharge batteries.

The RE01B MCU makes it easier to implement regular data management and firmware updates over Bluetooth while maintaining ultra-low power consumption and extending the battery life. Applications include compact healthcare devices such as pulse oximeters and biomedical sensor patches, remote controls with voice recognition capabilities and smart meter modules. In addition, the RE01B is well suited for IoT devices that require constant operation, period data collection and updates, such as devices for monitoring the elderly, children or assets in transit.

Built around the Arm Cortex-M0+ core, the RE01B operates at a maximum operating frequency of 64 MHz and achieves current consumption as low as 35 µA/MHz during operation and 600 nA during standby, among the lowest in the industry for a Bluetooth-capable MCU. In addition, the RE01B can be combined with Renesas’ ISL9123 ultra-low Iq DC/DC converter, configured as an external step-down regulator, to reduce current consumption during operation down to 15 µA/MHz for even better power efficiency.

Renesas offers several development tools for the RE Family, including a QE (Quick and Effective tool solution) for BLE, which generates programs for custom Bluetooth profiles that can then be integrated into the user’s own application programs and a Bluetooth Test Tool Suite, which provides a GUI that allows users to perform initial wireless characteristics evaluations and Bluetooth functionality verification.

For more information contact Callie Lombard, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, callie@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

Credit(s)

Hi-Q Electronics





