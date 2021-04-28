IoT application solution providers can now easily and remotely change mobile network operators with Avnet Silica’s new GSMA 3.2 eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) product family. The AVeUICC32xxBICS, developed in collaboration with BICS, an international communications enabler and global IoT network connectivity provider, enables solution providers to future-proof their product without having to manually visit or recall IoT end devices that are already deployed in the field.
The AVeUICC32xxBICS comes bootstrapped with a scalable BICS multi-IMSI profile giving access to 4G/LTE-M/NB-IoT and legacy 2G and 3G connectivity in 200+ countries and across 700+ mobile networks worldwide. The AVeUICC32xxBICS is bundled with prepaid BICS connectivity and access to BICS’ powerful ‘SIM For Things’ connectivity management platform.
Guillaume Crinon, global IoT strategy manager at Avnet, said, “I am very proud to introduce a product equipped with a new low power over-the-air (OTA) mechanism in collaboration with BICS, the world leader in roaming services and IoT connectivity. The Avnet eUICC programme is now fully operational on low-power cellular and is backed by leading carriers across the globe, ensuring our customers can access a truly future-proof connectivity offering.”
Avnet Silica’s eUICC products are provisioned on Avnet’s 3.2 Subscription Management Secure Router (SM-SR), allowing remote over-the-air lifecycle management services of the chip. These services are provided by Avnet in the form of OTA managed services and include the download of a new Mobile Network Operator (MNO) profile, the swap from an active profile to another, the deletion of an unused profile, the audit of the system and more to come. The AVeUICC32xxBICS also offers an innovative low-power management option in the form of a local applet fully managed by the device application. This applet unlocks OTA SMSR services for low-power battery-operated devices and networks where SMS services may not be available, such as LTE-M and NB-IoT.
The AVeUICC32xxBICS is immediately available for volume production in SIMFit 2FF/3FF/4FF (plastic) and MFF2 (chip) formats in various packaging options of 10, 50, 500 and 3000, enabling any industrial project, regardless of its size, to have access to this state-of-the-art technology. The product can also be bundled with prepaid BICS connectivity data plans under the reference AVe2C_BICS_xx_TRIALS.
