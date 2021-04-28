Categories

650 V half-bridge, high- and low-side gate drivers

28 April 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon Technologies has broadened its EiceDRIVER portfolio with new 650 V half-bridge and high- and low-side gate drivers. Based on the company’s unique silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, they provide leading negative VS transient voltage immunity and monolithic integration of real bootstrap diodes.

All these features reduce the bill-of-materials (BOM) and enable more robust designs with MOSFETs and IGBTs in a compact form factor. The fast level-shift (FLS) family is tailored for high-frequency applications like SMPS and UPS as well as industrial drives and embedded inverters, home appliances, power tools and motor control for fans and pumps.


The EiceDRIVER 2ED2110S06M is a 2,5 A high-current driver, while the EiceDRIVER 2ED2101/03/04 are 0,7 A low-current drivers. The low-current devices are available in DSO-8 packaging, while the 2,5 A driver comes in a DSO-16W package. With 90 ns propagation delays and tight 10 ns maximum delay matching, they support high-frequency switching in the 500 kHz range as well as traditional motor control applications. The 2ED2110S06M supports shutdown functionality, separate logic and power ground. The integrated bootstrap diode offers ultra-fast reverse recovery with a typical 30 Ω on-resistance.

Negative VS transient voltage immunity of -100 V with repeating 300 ns wide pulses supports superior robustness and reliable operation. Integrated dead-time with cross-conduction logic and independent under-voltage lockout (UVLO) for high- and low-side voltage supplies provide safe operation. EiceDRIVER 2ED2110S06M and 2ED2101/03/04 S06F can easily replace earlier generation IR(S)2110/2113S and IR(S)2101/03/04S devices.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


