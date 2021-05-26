Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

IoT evaluation kit and Ubuntu-derived Linux distribution

26 May 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The newly released WM2000EV is an elegant kit for evaluating the capabilities of the WM2000, Tibbo’s programmable Wi-Fi/BLE module.

The kit was designed to be completely self-contained and to enable the exploration of the module’s features without having to wire in any external circuitry. To this end, the board comes equipped with all essential buttons and status LEDs, temperature and light sensors, as well as a PWM-controlled RGB LED. The included CR2032 battery (installed in a holder) can be used to test out the WM2000’s low-power ‘sleep’ mode, in which the RTC continues operating and can wake the module up at a preset time.

To aid in learning about the WM2000’s features and capabilities, Tibbo has prepared a tutorial featuring a variety of projects.

The journey begins with testing the IoT/sensor application that comes preloaded on the kit’s WM2000. By following the accompanying step-by-step guide, in as little as 10 minutes you can have the WM2000 connected to and reporting the measured temperatures and light levels to the Keen service.


WM2000 evaluation kit.

The second chapter teaches you how to wirelessly upload a different application to the WM2000. This application showcases controlling the board’s RGB LED from a modern, non-reloading web page. In this step, you will also learn about the module’s ability to store two applications at once.

Further steps will explain wireless debugging, using CODY (Tibbo’s project code generator), debugging code wirelessly, connecting to Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, as well as using the WM2000 in BLE-enabled access control applications.

The kit is powered via an included USB-C cable, which can also be used as a wired debugging interface accessible from TIDE and WebTIDE software. To facilitate debugging, the board’s USB port is connected to the serial debugging pins of the WM2000 via a USB-to-serial converter IC. Wired debugging is useful when wireless debugging via Wi-Fi is unavailable or inconvenient.

Two pin headers are provided for easy access to the WM2000’s pins. The module itself is held in place by spring-loaded pins and can easily be popped out and back in. The board even features jumpers and test points for measuring the current consumption of the board and the module.

Ubuntu-based distribution for the LTPP3(G2) board

Also new, to facilitate the rapid development and deployment of Tibbo Project System (TPS)-based automation and IoT applications while offering users a familiar environment, Tibbo has created an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution. Ubuntu is one of the world’s most popular flavours of Linux. It runs on all kinds of platforms and architectures and there is a massive amount of community resources available for all project types.

Tibbo’s Ubuntu-derived distribution is ideal for system integration, one-off projects, low-volume applications, educational props and rapid prototyping of products, as well as experimentation and exploration. It provides a user experience similar to that of single-board computers such as Raspberry Pi, but on an extendable hardware foundation that was purpose-built for IoT and automation projects.


LTPP3(G2) Linux mainboard.

Those familiar with Ubuntu will find themselves at home on this new distribution offered by Tibbo. For example, there is a Personal Package Archive (PPA) that is accessible directly through the standard package management utility ‘apt-get’. The PPA contains several tools to help you get started with this Ubuntu-based distribution on the LTPP3(G2) as quickly and effortlessly as possible.

The LTPP3(G2) is a member of the TPS family. A popular choice for automation and IoT projects, the TPS lineup includes the mainboards, I/O modules called Tibbits and attractive enclosures. The LTPP3(G2) is a Linux mainboard designed around the company’s advanced Plus1 chip.

Included in the PPA, the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) script simplifies the device’s configuration with a series of interactive prompts that guide you through the process of setting up Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity and the board’s Ethernet ports for pass-through or dual-port operation.

Despite its young age, the Ubuntu-based distribution is already hard at work at Tibbo’s manufacturing facility in Taipei. For example, it uses LTPP3(G2) boards for testing Tibbits during their production. Employing two high-definition cameras and a touchscreen, this system serves as the testbed for different Tibbits.

Thanks to the power of the Plus1’s pin multiplexing (PinMux), the individual I/O lines of the board can be remapped on the fly to cater to the needs of whichever Tibbit is being tested at the moment – no kernel rebuild or reboot required. On this new distribution, the board’s GPIO lines are reconfigurable in code, much like they are in a typical Tibbo BASIC application.

While this effort remains a work in progress, Tibbo has prepared a repository that contains not only the latest working image, but also automation scripts for customising builds through Docker.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Secure LTE-M, NB-IoT module with 400 MHz support
28 April 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.  ...

Read more...
The vulnerabilities and opportunities of IoT security
26 May 2021 , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Today, there are 8,6 billion IoT connections. By 2026, that number will nearly triple to 23,6 billion, according to ABI Research market data.This exponential growth will usher in a new era of connectivity ...

Read more...
Otto Wireless Solutions welcomes new SIMCom family
26 May 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom modules have created a reputation… no, it’s more than that… it’s a legacy, of releasing compatible modules when new product lines are launched. Nothing has changed, as we welcome the new A7600 ...

Read more...
RF signal recorder for beamforming and radar
26 May 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A new addition has been made to the Talon series of recorders from Pentek, the Talon Model RTR 2628 8-channel, phase coherent, 4U 19-inch rackmount recorder with integrated RF tuners and A/D converters. ...

Read more...
Free tool to optimise antenna placement on a PCB
26 May 2021, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has created a new software tool to help designers place antennas in a wireless design. The tool displays the optimum position for embedded antennas on the PCB, depending upon the dimensions of ...

Read more...
SatGen simulation software now supports NavIC
26 May 2021, RF Design , Test & Measurement
The latest update to LabSat SatGen GNSS simulation software for PC now incorporates NavIC RF simulation. Designed to create custom GNSS RF I/Q or IF data files based on user-generated trajectories, the ...

Read more...
LTE Cat.1 platform for global or regional IoT connectivity
26 May 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules) , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion PLS63-W delivers a global approach to cost-optimised IoT connectivity, providing 18-band LTE Cat.1, 7-band 3G HSPA/UMTS and quad-band GSM for seamless roaming coverage across various ...

Read more...
Waveguide amplifiers and their applications
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Waveguide amplifiers are amplifiers specifically designed to be housed within a waveguide assembly. This provides some intrinsic advantages and trade-offs compared with coaxial connectorised amplifier ...

Read more...
Automotive dead reckoning module
26 May 2021, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics boasts that its latest Teseo-VIC3DA module is an easy-to-use dead reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding a TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning ...

Read more...
CloudLocate brings power autonomy to IoT devices
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has introduced a service that offloads the position calculation from IoT devices into the cloud. The CloudLocate service will enable accurate positioning of even the simplest IoT devices with the ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved