Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Temperature and humidity sensors for cold chains

26 May 2021 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

New calibrated and ISO 17025-certified temperature, and humidity and temperature sensors have been announced by Sensirion.These sensors enable customers to achieve cost-efficient GDP (good distribution practices)-compliant supply chain monitoring of drugs, vaccines and perishable goods.

Highly regulated products, such as pharmaceutical or perishable goods, typically require special handling along their distribution chain to comply with several directives. Manufacturers are obligated to cover distribution in their overall quality system and must continuously adapt to adhere to current good distribution practices. The most regulated parameter is temperature, which determines not only the lifetime, but also the usability of a product.

Reliable temperature monitoring in the complexity of a modern logistics network in turn requires trustworthy data-loggers, which are increasingly (pushed by regulations such as EN 12830) accepted only with certification from accredited laboratories (ISO 17025). Today, loggers are typically equipped with several electronic components and often still with analog temperature sensors, which makes accredited calibration of the complete device necessary, a time-consuming and expensive step which could be avoided using next-generation temperature sensing strategies.

The STS32 and STS33 are Sensirion’s new high-accuracy, ISO 17025-certified digital temperature sensors optimised for cold and frozen chain applications. Both rely on the industry-proven CMOSens technology, enabling increased computational power, reliability and improved accuracy specifications compared to their predecessors. Their functionality includes enhanced signal processing, two distinct and user-selectable I2C addresses and communication speeds of up to 1 MHz. The DFN package has a footprint of 2,5 x 2,5 mm while keeping a height of 0,9 mm.

Every STS32 or STS33 is identified by its unique serial number and is supplied with an ISO 17025-accredited calibration certificate.The calibration certificate comprises three temperatures: -30°C, 5°C and 70°C.

In addition to the certified temperature sensors, Sensirion is introducing the SHT33 humidity and temperature sensor as the new flagship of the certified sensor family. The SHT33 is based on the proven SHT3x series, offering the highest accuracy and quality standards combined with ISO 17025-certified temperature sensing on one chip.

Calibration certificates and data for each STS32, STS33 and SHT33 sensor can be downloaded from a server address given in the shipment documents, enabling efficient processing by automated systems. In turn, STS32 users not only embed sensor hardware into their product but are also able to merge the provided calibration data from the sensor with the calibration information needed for their data-loggers. This approach heavily simplifies the manufacturing process, as the typically expensive and time-consuming calibration of the assembled device is replaced and completely covered by using a digital, pre-calibrated temperature sensor, all while meeting the stringent quality requirements of the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, sales@electrocomp.co.za, www.electrocomp.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Rotary sensor with SSI output
28 April 2021, Electrocomp , Switches, Relays & Keypads
New from Bourns is the Model DMS22B non-contacting feedback rotary sensor that features Synchronous Serial Interface (SSI) output providing effective synchronisation in closed-loop control systems. This ...

Read more...
Dual-channel digital isolator
26 May 2021, Future Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has begun volume production of the STISO621 dual-channel digital isolator, launching a new series of high-performance ICs for industrial applications and general optocoupler replacement.  ...

Read more...
Rotary sensor with SSI output
26 May 2021, Electrocomp , Switches, Relays & Keypads
New from Bourns is the Model DMS22B non-contacting feedback rotary sensor that features Synchronous Serial Interface (SSI) output providing effective synchronisation in closed-loop control systems. This ...

Read more...
MEMS accelerometer for automotive
26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STMicroelectronics AIS2IH three-axis linear accelerometer brings enhanced resolution, temperature stability and mechanical robustness to non-safety automotive applications including anti-theft, telematics, ...

Read more...
Automotive magnetic position sensor
26 May 2021, Future Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
By offering accurate, contactless angle measurements in demanding automotive applications such as high-speed motors, the new AS5116 magnetic rotary position sensor from ams enables automotive manufacturers ...

Read more...
Training videos for op-amp troubleshooting
26 May 2021 , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Texas Instruments (TI) has produced a sizeable collection of training materials for linear amplifier troubleshooting, including videos that highlight various techniques to assist with application problem-solving, ...

Read more...
Watertight glass reinforced polyester enclosures
28 April 2021, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed inside and outside. The new ...

Read more...
Common-mode choke for automotive CAN-FD
28 April 2021, Electrocomp , Passive Components
TDK unveiled its new ACT1210D Series common-mode choke for automotive CAN-FD, which began mass production in April 2021. Automotive LANs (local area networks) are roughly categorised into four systems: ...

Read more...
Multi-Hall-array sensor for high-precision current sensing
28 April 2021, Future Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK has expanded its Micronas Hall-effect sensor portfolio with the CUR 4000 sensor. Developed for highly accurate current measurements in automotive and industrial applications, it offers non-intrusive, ...

Read more...
Dual-band GNSS RTK module
28 April 2021, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RTK-1010 is a high-performance dual-band GNSS RTK module that is designed for applications requiring centimetre-level positioning accuracy. It adopts a 12 nm manufacturing process and integrates an ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved