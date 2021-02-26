Carrier card for COM Express and I/O modules

26 May 2021

Acromag’s ACEX4040 carrier card facilitates the quick combination of a COM Express Type 10 CPU module with a mix of I/O modules for custom computing applications. With its rugged design and compact Mini-ITX form factor, this carrier card is easily mounted in a variety of enclosures for rapid development.



ACEX4040 carrier card.

High-density I/O connectors and numerous ports simplify interfacing to field devices and peripherals. System designers can select from more than 25 AcroPack modules to install any combination of analog I/O, digital I/O, serial I/O, communication and FPGA processor functions.

Designed for use in systems with size, weight, power and cost restrictions (SWaP-C), this carrier card provides a flexible solution for a broad range of signal processing tasks. The COM Express side supports high-performance, low-power Intel Atom CPU modules.

The four I/O slots interface Acromag’s rugged AcroPack modules or Mini PCIe cards, enabling a powerful mix of measurement, control and communication capabilities. An M.2 slot offers flexible on-board storage while a SATA connector provides additional data storage options.



ARCX1100 rugged chassis.

Typical applications include deployable systems such as Vetronics, C4ISR, payload management, as well as systems with the ability to add A/D, D/A, discrete I/O, RS-232/485, CAN-bus, Ethernet, FPGA, MIL-STD-1553 and other signal interfaces.

Using AcroPack plug-in I/O modules provides a more rugged alternative to Mini PCIe modules that eliminates the need for internal cables. The ACEX4040 can be packaged in the ARCX1100 rugged chassis to form a complete portable communication solution.

