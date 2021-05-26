Free tool to optimise antenna placement on a PCB

Antenova has created a new software tool to help designers place antennas in a wireless design. The tool displays the optimum position for embedded antennas on the PCB, depending upon the dimensions of the PCB and the specifications of the antennas. It places each individual antenna on the PCB in the best location for signal strength.
Antenova has developed this tool to assist product designers who do not have access to antenna skills in-house. The tool should help designers to place the antenna in the best position early in the design process and achieve a working wireless design more easily. It can be used for a single antenna, or up to three antennas.
Antenna placement becomes more complex when there is more than one antenna in the design, as each antenna needs to be able to radiate correctly without causing interference with the others. With this in mind, Antenova has created the tool to position up to three antennas from different categories or a pair of antennas in a diversity configuration.
Antenova’s placement tool will be valuable for designers creating layouts for the small PCBs within some of the latest trackers and mobile devices. As well as showing the best position for the antenna, the tool displays the ‘keep-out’ area adjacent to the antenna, which must be kept free of other components. In this way it will help designers to pack components as closely as possible and save space in the design.
Secure LTE-M, NB-IoT module with 400 MHz support 28 April 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
...
Read more...Otto Wireless Solutions welcomes new SIMCom family 26 May 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom modules have created a reputation… no, it’s more than that… it’s a legacy, of releasing compatible modules when new product lines are launched. Nothing has changed, as we welcome the new A7600 ...
Read more...RF signal recorder for beamforming and radar 26 May 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A new addition has been made to the Talon series of recorders from Pentek, the Talon Model RTR 2628 8-channel, phase coherent, 4U 19-inch rackmount recorder with integrated RF tuners and A/D converters. ...
Read more...LTE Cat.1 platform for global or regional IoT connectivity 26 May 2021, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Thales Cinterion PLS63-W delivers a global approach to cost-optimised IoT connectivity, providing 18-band LTE Cat.1, 7-band 3G HSPA/UMTS and quad-band GSM for seamless roaming coverage across various ...
Read more...Waveguide amplifiers and their applications 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Waveguide amplifiers are amplifiers specifically designed to be housed within a waveguide assembly. This provides some intrinsic advantages and trade-offs compared with coaxial connectorised amplifier ...
Read more...Automotive dead reckoning module 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics boasts that its latest Teseo-VIC3DA module is an easy-to-use dead reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding a TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning ...
Read more...CloudLocate brings power autonomy to IoT devices 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has introduced a service that offloads the position calculation from IoT devices into the cloud. The CloudLocate service will enable accurate positioning of even the simplest IoT devices with the ...
Read more...SP6T RF switches in common anode/cathode formats 26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFuW Engineering, a specialist in high-power SMT RF limiters and switches, announced the release of the MSW6T-6040-600 high-power SP6T (single pole, six throw) common cathode and MSW6T-6040-601 high-power ...