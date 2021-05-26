Free tool to optimise antenna placement on a PCB

26 May 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Antenova has created a new software tool to help designers place antennas in a wireless design. The tool displays the optimum position for embedded antennas on the PCB, depending upon the dimensions of the PCB and the specifications of the antennas. It places each individual antenna on the PCB in the best location for signal strength.

Antenova has developed this tool to assist product designers who do not have access to antenna skills in-house. The tool should help designers to place the antenna in the best position early in the design process and achieve a working wireless design more easily. It can be used for a single antenna, or up to three antennas.

Antenna placement becomes more complex when there is more than one antenna in the design, as each antenna needs to be able to radiate correctly without causing interference with the others. With this in mind, Antenova has created the tool to position up to three antennas from different categories or a pair of antennas in a diversity configuration.

Antenova’s placement tool will be valuable for designers creating layouts for the small PCBs within some of the latest trackers and mobile devices. As well as showing the best position for the antenna, the tool displays the ‘keep-out’ area adjacent to the antenna, which must be kept free of other components. In this way it will help designers to pack components as closely as possible and save space in the design.

Visit https://blog.antenova.com/intelligent-antenna-selection-and-placement-tool-antenova (or the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*may21-antenova) and enter your required details to access the tool.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





