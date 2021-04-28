SatGen simulation software now supports NavIC

The latest update to LabSat SatGen GNSS simulation software for PC now incorporates NavIC RF simulation. Designed to create custom GNSS RF I/Q or IF data files based on user-generated trajectories, the updated software can now accurately simulate the Indian NavIC GNSS satellite constellation alongside existing GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou RF signal generation.
The new release, SatGen version 3.12.5, includes full support for simulating the NavIC L5 signal. Alongside this, LabSat has released beta version 3.12.6, which includes support for simulating the NavIC S-band signal.
What is NavIC?
NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) is the operational name for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). NavIC consists of three geostationary and four geosynchronous satellites which provide full coverage over India and approximately 1500 km around it. An additional four geosynchronous satellites are planned in the near future to further expand the constellation.
There are two public signals available: L5 SPS and S SPS. L5 SPS is transmitted on the same frequency as GPS L5 and Galileo E5a (1176,45 MHz) and is the main public signal of the NavIC constellation. S SPS is a similar signal but is transmitted in the S-band (2492,028 MHz), making it the only GNSS signal across all constellations using that frequency.
Most constellations rely on atmospheric models to assess frequency error as signals travel through atmospheric disturbances. NavIC utilises the dual frequencies so that receivers supporting both L5 and S-bands should be able to measure the differential in the actual ionospheric delay and therefore significantly increase position accuracy.
Why is the ability to simulate NaVIC important?
NavIC provides significantly increased GNSS accuracy to the substantial market of India and its surrounding area. Any GNSS-based technology operating in India will benefit considerably from the inclusion of NavIC in its constellation compatibility.
NavIC-based vehicle tracking systems are now compulsory for all commercial vehicles in India and Qualcomm has launched three new chipsets that support navigation with NavIC. The ability to simulate NavIC for research, development and testing is essential not only for Indian-based technology but also for any global technology that will be operational within this region.
