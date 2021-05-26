The Thales Cinterion PLS63-W delivers a global approach to cost-optimised IoT connectivity, providing 18-band LTE Cat.1, 7-band 3G HSPA/UMTS and quad-band GSM for seamless roaming coverage across various wireless networks. Alternatively, where a global solution is not required, a variety of regional variants with the latest network bands grouping deliver targeted connectivity for North America, Europe and APAC, Latin America and Japan.
Offering IoT optimised speeds of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink, the PLS63 IoT module is ideal for industrial ‘smart’ IoT applications such as vending, point of sales, transportation and industrial automation. These applications require the longevity and stability of LTE networks along with continuous coverage in regions where a 4G connection is not present.
The PLS63 is part of an agile suite of wireless modules, including the Cinterion PLS83, that offers either LTE Cat.1 or LTE Cat.4 cellular IoT connectivity, in both global and regional variants. In other words, for each global and regional PLS63 variant, a compatible Cinterion PLS83 LTE Cat.4 module is available offering additional bandwidth and speed along with 100% hardware and software compatibility. All multi-band LTE modules in the Cinterion PLSx3 series offer seamless fall-back based on regional network availability.
The Cinterion PLS63 module is backed by 25 years of industrial cellular module design, delivering a feature-packed solution that includes a comprehensive AT command set and embedded features such as IP connectivity, VoLTE and GNSS. Expertise with eSIM technology supports the option to embed the eUICC, therefore easing logistics and manufacturing while optimising total cost of ownership. Further security features include Secure Boot and secure key storage.
To ensure your assets remain connected over their long lifespan, the PLS63, together with the Cinterion IoT Suite, delivers a robust and reliable IoT solution with pre-installed keys for secure cloud enrolment, remote update and device management features. Offered in the Cinterion Industrial Plus form factor, the PLS63 offers footprint compatibility with a range of IoT modules and a wealth of further technology families from 2G to ultra-high-speed LTE.
Secure LTE-M, NB-IoT module with 400 MHz support 28 April 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has extended its SARA-R5 LTE-M and NB-IoT communications family with the introduction of a module that supports the 400-450 MHz LTE spectrum bands available in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
...
Read more...Otto Wireless Solutions welcomes new SIMCom family 26 May 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom modules have created a reputation… no, it’s more than that… it’s a legacy, of releasing compatible modules when new product lines are launched. Nothing has changed, as we welcome the new A7600 ...
Read more...RF signal recorder for beamforming and radar 26 May 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A new addition has been made to the Talon series of recorders from Pentek, the Talon Model RTR 2628 8-channel, phase coherent, 4U 19-inch rackmount recorder with integrated RF tuners and A/D converters. ...
Read more...Free tool to optimise antenna placement on a PCB 26 May 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has created a new software tool to help designers place antennas in a wireless design. The tool displays the optimum position for embedded antennas on the PCB, depending upon the dimensions of ...
Read more...Waveguide amplifiers and their applications 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Waveguide amplifiers are amplifiers specifically designed to be housed within a waveguide assembly. This provides some intrinsic advantages and trade-offs compared with coaxial connectorised amplifier ...
Read more...Automotive dead reckoning module 26 May 2021, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics boasts that its latest Teseo-VIC3DA module is an easy-to-use dead reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding a TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning ...
Read more...CloudLocate brings power autonomy to IoT devices 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has introduced a service that offloads the position calculation from IoT devices into the cloud. The CloudLocate service will enable accurate positioning of even the simplest IoT devices with the ...
Read more...SP6T RF switches in common anode/cathode formats 26 May 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFuW Engineering, a specialist in high-power SMT RF limiters and switches, announced the release of the MSW6T-6040-600 high-power SP6T (single pole, six throw) common cathode and MSW6T-6040-601 high-power ...