The Thales Cinterion PLS63-W delivers a global approach to cost-optimised IoT connectivity, providing 18-band LTE Cat.1, 7-band 3G HSPA/UMTS and quad-band GSM for seamless roaming coverage across various wireless networks. Alternatively, where a global solution is not required, a variety of regional variants with the latest network bands grouping deliver targeted connectivity for North America, Europe and APAC, Latin America and Japan.

Offering IoT optimised speeds of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink, the PLS63 IoT module is ideal for industrial ‘smart’ IoT applications such as vending, point of sales, transportation and industrial automation. These applications require the longevity and stability of LTE networks along with continuous coverage in regions where a 4G connection is not present.

The PLS63 is part of an agile suite of wireless modules, including the Cinterion PLS83, that offers either LTE Cat.1 or LTE Cat.4 cellular IoT connectivity, in both global and regional variants. In other words, for each global and regional PLS63 variant, a compatible Cinterion PLS83 LTE Cat.4 module is available offering additional bandwidth and speed along with 100% hardware and software compatibility. All multi-band LTE modules in the Cinterion PLSx3 series offer seamless fall-back based on regional network availability.

The Cinterion PLS63 module is backed by 25 years of industrial cellular module design, delivering a feature-packed solution that includes a comprehensive AT command set and embedded features such as IP connectivity, VoLTE and GNSS. Expertise with eSIM technology supports the option to embed the eUICC, therefore easing logistics and manufacturing while optimising total cost of ownership. Further security features include Secure Boot and secure key storage.

To ensure your assets remain connected over their long lifespan, the PLS63, together with the Cinterion IoT Suite, delivers a robust and reliable IoT solution with pre-installed keys for secure cloud enrolment, remote update and device management features. Offered in the Cinterion Industrial Plus form factor, the PLS63 offers footprint compatibility with a range of IoT modules and a wealth of further technology families from 2G to ultra-high-speed LTE.

