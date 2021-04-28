Categories

News



BAMR celebrates 75th anniversary

26 May 2021 News


A selection of Elcometer products showing how they have evolved since the first Elcometer gauge was manufactured in 1947.

BAMR is celebrating its 75th year of serving the local industry, having been founded on 22 May 1946 by Fred Duk, a former Major in the South African Air Force, upon his return from the Second World War. His son, Frank, took over in 1961 and Graham, Fred’s grandson, became involved in 1998. BAMR remains a customer-focused, family-owned business.

In its early days, the company focused predominantly on instrumentation in the coating industry, with the Air Force naturally being the first target in focus, given Fred’s background. To this day, the business remains loyal to its core business principles.

BAMR has been the supplier and distributor of Elcometer instruments and equipment since 1947. It is the sole official authorised Elcometer distributor and partner in South Africa and most of Africa. The first export sale for Elcometer in 1947 was through BAMR. BAMR represents some global market leaders in southern Africa and strives to combine quality products at competitive prices, with personalised service.

Applications for the Elcometer protective coating inspection range include any application where you are applying a coating to a substrate. Other than measuring the coating thickness, other gauges and applications in this industry include:

• Material thickness.

• Surface cleanliness.

• Surface profiles.

• Climatic conditions including moisture.

• Coating thickness including wet and dry film.

• Pinhole and porosity testing.

• Adhesion testing.

Other than the protective coatings industry, Elcometer also supplies instruments and equipment that are used for laboratory and physical test equipment, predominantly in the paint manufacturing industry. Elcometer plans to launch a new coating thickness gauge in the next two years which will offer an exciting solution to current challenges. Its coating thickness gauges are considered the best value for money in the industry and the new model promises to be state-of-the-art, robust and as easy to use as the current models.

“With our partners on both the supplier front and the distribution front having similar philosophies with regards to innovation and customer service, we are very excited about the future of BAMR,” says Graham Duk, the current owner.

He adds that BAMR is working hard to keep pace with the digital evolution and launched its e-commerce site www.gaugeit.co.za last year. “We have had a great response to the incorporation of this online platform. We are continually evolving and trying to make sure that we are relevant to our stakeholders. We feel that the combination of our 75 years of experience, alongside our goal of being the best in what we offer, gives the end user the confidence that they are having the best possible experience.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 683 2100
Fax: +27 21 674 1485
Email: sales@bamr.co.za
www: www.bamr.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about BAMR


