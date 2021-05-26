Electronics news digest

26 May 2021 News

Overseas

Business

ams reported robust first quarter of 2021 group results with revenues of $1,55 billion and an adjusted operating (EBIT – earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 11%. This was driven by healthy overall demand including strong demand in the automotive market, despite typical seasonality in the consumer market. For the second quarter of 2021, ams Osram (Osram having recently been acquired by ams) expects a further positive business development in light of certain seasonal effects with revenues of $1,43-1,53 billion.

NXP Semiconductors delivered first quarter revenue of $2,6 billion, an increase of 27% versus the year-ago period and better than the midpoint of the company’s guidance. Other highlights included the approval of a payment of an interim dividend of $0,5625 per ordinary share, reflecting an increase of 50% from the prior quarterly dividend, the returning of $1,0 billion to shareholders through previously announced share repurchases and dividend payments and the addition of NXP to the S&P 500 index.

During its first 2021 fiscal quarter, ON Semiconductor reported that momentum in its strategic automotive and industrial end-markets is accelerating. It also secured key platform design wins for its silicon carbide and silicon-based power products. The upshot was total revenue of $1,48 billion, compared to $1,45 billion for the previous quarter and $1,28 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0,20, compared to a $0,03 loss per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of $4,29 billion, net income of $1,75 billion and earnings per share of $1,87. In its core businesses, analog revenue grew 5% and embedded processing grew 7% sequentially. From a year ago, analog revenue grew 33% and embedded processing grew 17%. The second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4,13 billion to $4,47 billion and earnings per share between $1,68 and $1,92.

Net revenues for STMicroelectronics’ first 2021 quarter totalled $3,02 billion, a year-over-year increase of 35,2%. On a year-over-year basis, the company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the RF communications sub-group. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and distribution increased 21,4% and 76,2%, respectively. Net income for the quarter was $364 million or $0,39 diluted earnings per share.

Companies

Northforge Innovations signed an agreement with Avnet and EBV Elektronik to promote Northforge to Broadcom customers in North America and EMEA. Both distributors will help Northforge expand its base of Broadcom customers that may require software development services for Broadcom’s StrataDNX, StrataXGS, BroadPTP, BroadSync and Broadcom PLP products.

Industry

Renesas Electronics has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), a non-profit organisation founded in 2004 committed to supporting the rights and wellbeing of workers and communities worldwide affected by global supply chains. By joining the RBA, Renesas will fully support the vision and goals of the RBA to ensure that its manufacturing processes are environmentally responsible and that its workers are treated with respect and dignity. The RBA’s core membership is comprised of more than 170 electronics, retail, auto and toy companies with combined annual revenue greater than $5 trillion, directly employing over 6 million people.

Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled $123,1 billion during the first quarter of 2021 according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), an increase of 3,6% over the previous quarter and 17,8% more than the first quarter of 2020. Global sales for the month of March 2021 were $41,0 billion, an increase of 3,7% compared to the previous month. Regionally, year-to-year sales increased across all markets: China (25,6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (19,6%), Japan (13,0%), the Americas (9,2%), and Europe (8,7%).

Worldwide semiconductor sales for the month of March 2021.





