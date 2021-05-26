Antenna range for 5G public safety systems

Taoglas recently announced its 4G/5G public safety portfolio, to help agencies prepare for the launch of 5G and the sunset of the 3G spectrum. More than 163 5G networks are in commercial service worldwide. As mobile operators build out their 5G networks, they are also making significant changes to their 3G and 4G networks and spectrum. These changes will increasingly affect the availability and reliability of public safety devices and services that use legacy technologies such as CDMA and even LTE.
Public safety customers that have upgraded to 4G may also be affected as operators refarm the 3G spectrum for 4G use and make changes to their 4G cell sites to accommodate 5G infrastructure. These changes could inadvertently affect 4G service quality and availability, such as weaker signals in areas where it previously was strong.
Taoglas has an extensive portfolio of 4G/5G high-performance antennas for police departments and other public safety agencies to choose in futureproofing their fleets, including:
• Guardian X MA963: A 4-in-1 combination antenna designed for IoT gateway and router devices with multiple wireless technologies. Delivering powerful MIMO antenna technology for LTE and sub-6 GHz 5G bands covering 600 MHz to 6 GHz, it’s designed for LTE bands worldwide for access points, terminals and routers.
• Synergy MA15XX Series: A portfolio of permanent-mount combination antennas that work with the latest generation of 5G/4G routers. Ideal for public safety applications that require highly sophisticated antennas for real-time HD video streaming and next-level OEM automotive connectivity. Can support up to 11 antennas inside with options of four 5G/4G antennas, six Wi-Fi antennas and one GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/Galileo) antenna.
• Raptor III MA1270 Series: High-Performance 7-in-1 shark fin style combination antenna. Designed to combine active GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo), 2 x 5G/4G cellular MIMO, 2 x dual-band Wi-Fi MIMO, active AM/FM and Tetra antennas in a small, robust, IP67 rated enclosure.
• Pantheon MA750 Series: An omnidirectional heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external IoT antenna. This unique antenna delivers powerful MIMO antenna technology for LTE and Wi-Fi, plus GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/Galileo) for multiple next-generation wireless technology systems.
