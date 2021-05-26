BAW diplexer for Wi-Fi

28 April 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPQ2456 from Qorvo is a BAW diplexer that operates from 2402-2472 MHz and 5150-7125 MHz. It takes advantage of Qorvo’s edgeBoost technologies to deliver extremely steep skirts, while exhibiting low loss in the Wi-Fi bands and high near-in rejection to meet regulatory restricted band emissions and has a low-loss bandpass covering UNII1-8 Wi-Fi channels. It can handle up to 28 dBm of input power and is designed for thermally challenging environments and exhibits excellent power handling capabilities.

The QPQ2456 enables single-antenna implementation combining both 2,4 GHz and 5-7 GHz Wi-Fi applications. The 2,4 GHz path integrates a BAW filter to enable longer Wi-Fi range and an increase in network capacity. The 5-7 GHz path is a low-loss bandpass incorporating the expanded spectrum including all Wi-Fi channels in the UNII1-8 bands.

It is available in a 4-pad laminate surface mount package that measures 1,9 x 1,5 mm and negates the challenges of matching the filter to the diplexer. The diplexer is ideal for access points, wireless routers, residential gateways, customer premise equipment and Internet of Things applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

