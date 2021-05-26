Events
26 May 2021
7-18 June 2021
Virtual
A new learning concept from Arrow Electronics allowing visitors to choose from
up to five Tech Snacks from across all the event’s headline topics. Each snack is a 15-minute overview that serves as an introduction to a topic. Also includes live panel discussions twice a week.
Register at www.arrow.com/en/campaigns/tech-snacks
Sensors Converge
22-24 June 2021
California, USA
Sensors Converge will provide a community of design engineers with real-world experiences of challenges and opportunities in product design, subject matter experts sharing their best practices and strategies for success, and leading suppliers showcasing the technologies used to make it all happen.
Register at www.sensorsexpo.com
Symposium on Flexible Organic Electronics
5-8 July 2021
Thessaloniki, Greece
The biggest scientific and technology event in flexible organic & printed electronics, promoting research, technology and innovation in nanomaterials, nano-manufacturing processes, AI and machine learning algorithms for production, devices, and applications and solutions.
Register at www.nanotexnology.com/index.php/isfoe
SPIE Optics + Photonics
1-5 August 2021
California, USA
A unique marketplace for essential optical components, materials, devices and more. The exhibition is an opportunity for researchers and engineers to connect with leading companies from across the globe as they showcase the newest products and the latest technologies for your research and business needs.
Register at https://spie.org/conferences-and-exhibitions/optics-and-photonics
EDI CON
4, 11, 18 and 25 August 2021
Virtual
Brings much needed free, real-time technical training and information directly to engineers’ desktops and mobile devices. Join the event every Wednesday in August for keynotes, technical sessions and workshops covering topics in RF, microwave, signal integrity, power integrity and EMC/EMI.
Register at www.edicononline.com
Farnell to host free webinar on 2021 IoT trends
28 April 2021
, Events
This Friday (30 April 2021) Farnell is hosting a free webinar on IoT trends based on information gathered in its third annual global IoT survey. More than 2000 respondents provided first-hand insights ...
Webinar: ECAD MCAD capabilities for today’s most demanding designs
28 April 2021
, Events
Working between the electronic and mechanical design domains brings unique challenges.ECAD and MCAD tools have different design objectives and have evolved down different paths and so has the way they ...
31 March 2021
, Events
Hannover Fair 12-16 April 2021
Virtual
Leading knowledge and networking platform for the manufacturing and energy industries. From AI and robotics to batteries and fuel cells, industry thought leaders ...
Virtual conference exploring power electronics for EVs
31 March 2021, Techmet
, Events
Indium’s Joe Hertline, product manager – ESM/Power Electronics, will present on power electronics for electric vehicles during the CHARGED EV Engineering Virtual Conference on Wednesday 21 April 2021.
Upcoming live webinars from Altium
26 February 2021, EDA Technologies
, Events
Designing is stressful enough, you shouldn’t have to worry about procuring parts as well. Unfortunately, this is the reality for most of us, especially in today’s climate. Supplies and prices seem to ...
Smart home webinars on demand
26 February 2021, NuVision Electronics
, Events
Silicon Labs has made recordings available of the sessions from a virtual conference it held recently for those interested in smart home automation. With presenters from Silicon Labs’ ecosystem of partners ...
Events
26 February 2021
, Events
Embedded World
1-5 March 2021
Virtual
To be held in a purely virtual format, this year’s event will feature new products and innovations, the embedded award, product presentations and lectures on various ...
Personality profile: Bossie Coetzer
26 February 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Editor's Choice, News
“Understanding product knowledge is power. I started reading any magazine that was available with articles discussing embedded products, including microprocessor technologies and bus architectures.”
Read more...
A case study on implementing smart traffic management
28 April 2021, Trinity IoT
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT, News
Syntell is a leading South African technology company. One of its key projects is the running and management of one third of Johannesburg’s traffic lights. Syntell’s system is a full traffic management ...
Read more...
Potensa is born, finding solutions to custom energy needs
28 April 2021
, Power Electronics / Power Management, News
Just Batteries is proud to announce its rebranding and the birth of its new company name: Potensa. Established in 2004 and offering 65 years of combined expertise in creating customised energy solutions ...
