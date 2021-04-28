Categories

1500 W power supply for medical and industrial applications

28 April 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

Cosel announced the addition of a 1500 W power supply to its PCA series, with extended communications I/O for demanding medical and industrial applications. The addition of the PCA1500F complements and expands the family of power supplies to cover a much larger range of applications from 300 W up to 1500 W in four series. The PCA series have a built-in extended-UART interface supporting more than 80 commands to monitor and control the whole range of power supply parameters; a PMBus option is also available.

Analog control of output voltage/current without additional circuit design.

• Digital interface for monitoring/setting/controlling of parameters.

• Medical (2 x MOPP isolation and 4th edition compliance) and industrial approved.

• Five-year standard warranty.

• Temperature regulated fan.

Complying with stringent medical standards EN/IEC 60601-1, the PCA1500F features a reinforced input to output isolation of 4000 V a.c. and a grade of 2X Means of Patient Protection (2xMOPP). The PCA series offers a universal input voltage of 85 to 264 V a.c. Exhibiting flexibility, the output can be operated in constant voltage (CV) or constant current (CC) mode with either analog or digital control.

All PCA series power supplies are built in 1U height housings and utilise Cosel’s high-density, integrated packaging with optimised cooling. Available in six different output voltages, the PCA series covers the whole range of applications from 5 V to 48 V and embraces 5, 12, 15, 24, 32 and 48 V. All output voltages can be adjusted to near 0 volts and operated in constant voltage or constant current mode. Worthy of highlighting, the 5 V model trims down to 3 V and so covers 3,3 V for computing applications, and the 48 V model trims up to 57,6 V covering some of the growing Power over Ethernet (PoE) applications. In addition to the main output, an independent isolated auxiliary voltage of 12 V is provided which is adjustable in the range of 4,7-12,6 V d.c. using digital control.

Designed for demanding applications and in line with its predecessors, the PCA1500F combines the benefits of constant voltage and constant current, simplifying the designer’s task when developing power systems requiring both modes without adding external circuitry, e.g. for lead acid battery charging requiring constant current charging up to 90% and constant voltage above that.

For flexibility, the PCA1500F includes analog and digital interfaces – the analog interface includes current adjustment (ITRM), voltage adjustment (VTRM), remote control on/off, voltage sensing, LED alarms and current monitoring. For extended flexibility, the extended-UART digital interface supports more than 80 commands for monitoring and control. Operating data can be stored and locked inside the internal memory and recorded error codes can be used for analysis and the recording of operational hours for preventive maintenance.

All parameters can be programmed and monitored via Cosel’s extended-UART control panel GUI, which is able to control up to seven units. Extended-UART is built-in as standard and a PMBus option is available. The PCA series can easily be connected in series or parallel for extra power and in parallel redundant mode (N+1) for improved system reliability and availability.

The PCA1500F is rated for operation at temperatures from -20°C to +70°C and cooling is achieved by an internal intelligent fan, the speed of which adjusts automatically to match and work alongside environmental conditions. The fan can also be set to maximum (fixed) speed manually via the digital interface. The PCA1500F includes inrush current limiting, over-current protection, thermal protection and output status alarm. For high performance, it has a built-in active power factor corrector (PFC).

To accommodate application-specific requirements, a number of options are available including conformal coating (C), low leakage current (G), PMBus interface (I), reverse air exhaust (F2), master-slave operation (P3) and alarm in reverse logic (W1).


