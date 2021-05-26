Clearing the Static: Basic principles of static control

ESD packaging solutions

Many industries require particular conductivity specifications on their containers, component holders and pallets, which serve to prevent the destruction of electronic components by electrostatic discharge (ESD).



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Electronic components should be transported or stored in containers, or on pallets of electrically conductive plastic, so that they are protected against electrostatic discharge as well as protect the contents from mechanical damage, dirt or moisture.

Protection against electrical discharge

ESD containers and ESD pallets are made of a specific plastic and carbon compound to protect against the build-up and undesirable effects of electrostatic discharge. In addition, all ESD storage solutions can also be manufactured in static dissipative material. The conductive material provides a barrier which these electrostatic fields cannot penetrate and prevents the build-up of electrostatic charge.

There are a number of ESD storage solutions. Firstly, vacuum-formed ESD component holders where the various electronic assembly parts can be transported or stored in vacuum-formed component holders made of electrically conductive plastic.

Next, injection-moulded ESD units are the sturdy plastic containers that protect the contents through transportation, mechanical damage, contamination and the effects of moisture.

Other forms include carry-handle ESD cases, pallets, tray containers and partition panelled containers.

All of these storage solutions should be used within the minimum guidelines of an electrostatic protection area (EPA), i.e., wrist straps, ESD mats and ESD flooring.

